Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 836 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Gillette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gillette around 850 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camplex Event Facility. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 107 and 121, and between Mile Markers 125 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO