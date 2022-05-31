ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 02:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Crook County through 945 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Devils Tower Junction, or 14 miles west of Sundance, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Warren Peak. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 183 and 187. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Johnson County through 930 PM MDT At 844 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Spotted Horse, or 31 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Johnson County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 836 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Gillette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gillette around 850 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camplex Event Facility. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 107 and 121, and between Mile Markers 125 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CAMPBELL COUNTY At 843 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Gillette, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Gillette around 850 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 115 and 119. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

