ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

5 of the best BBQs and outdoor ovens to fire up this summer

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nN5u_0fvRwcsO00
Lifestyle

Blue skies, blazing sunshine and the thrill of the grill – cooking outdoors has to be one of the best parts of summer.

Whether you choose to light up the BBQ or use a pizza oven, go veggie or full-on carnivore, host a casual cookout or a gourmet get-together, al fresco mealtimes just feel special.

“The addition of a barbecue gives a whole new dimension to your outdoor space, encouraging you to make the most of warmer weather and get cooking outside,” says Nadia McCowan Hill, resident style advisor for Wayfair.

“The simplicity of firing up the BBQ and inviting friends and family for impromptu get-togethers goes hand in hand with the summer season.”

Indeed, searches for BBQs are up 16% year on year at John Lewis & Partners, and while there are plenty of styles out there to choose from, function and flair are key.

“Homeowners want technologically-advanced BBQs that will not only perform on the cooking front but fit into the home’s aesthetics, as well as more options over the kind of food they can cook,” says Brendon Haxby, co-founder of interiors specialists Naken.

“Today’s BBQ’s span from the traditional, where coal remains king, to the contemporary, where gas options reign supreme.

“Some have built in fridges or warming racks, but all are designed with looks in mind,” says Haxby.

For those wanting more choices, Haxby says pizza ovens are proving a popular alternative to BBQs, while those with more substantial budgets are opting for bespoke outdoor kitchens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlBss_0fvRwcsO00
(Naken /PA)

Of course there are lots of smaller, more basic BBQs to get your al fresco party started without any fuss or too much expense.

But for those looking to move up a level, here are some other sizzling hot outdoor cooking options to check out….

1. VonHaus 64cm Charcoal Barbecue, £124.49, Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMqnR_0fvRwcsO00
(Wayfair/PA)

Made of cast iron, this free-standing charcoal BBQ offers two ways of cooking your meat fish or veg – either barbecue them, or switch to a smoker by closing off the ventilation and stacking woodchips beneath the grill. The two spacious side shelves will come in handy too.

McCowan Hill says: “The 2-in-1 function means you can cook over the BBQ flames or in the wood smoker – offering the opportunity to level up your outdoor cooking skills.”

2. Weber Classic Kettle Charcoal Barbecue 47cm, Black, £159.99, Weber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKX6m_0fvRwcsO00
(Weber/PA)

“I can’t think of many things in life that you buy, then immediately set fire to. This is true, however, with a new BBQ,” says Dan Cooper, Weber master griller. “For this reason, it’s extremely important your BBQ has an exceptional build quality. Lid, bowl and cooking grates should all be made of the best possible materials for the job.”

Cooper advises avoiding a BBQ that’s painted, as well as models that feel lightweight and flimsy. This classic kettle charcoal is built to last and comes with a 10-year warranty.

3. Norfolk Grills N Outdoor Gas BBQ, £683, Naken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmDoE_0fvRwcsO00
(Naken/PA)

Haxby says this Norfolk Grills model has all the aesthetic appeal of a traditional charcoal powered BBQ but the benefits of a gas BBQ.

“It’s quick and easy to clean and you have more far more control of the grill. Plus, you don’t have to light it hours before you want to eat – unlike a coal BBQ, it doesn’t take an age to reach cooking temperature,” says Haxby.

4. Ooni Karu 16 Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven, £559.20, John Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mx1EH_0fvRwcsO00
(John Lewis/PA)

Pizzas will doubtless be first on your menu, but this oven’s large grilling area can also be used to roast joints of meat, seared fish or vegetables, or bake bread. Just as flexibly, you can cook using wood or charcoal or, with the addition of the compatible gas adapter (sold separately), gas.

It’s “one of the most sleek pizza ovens on the market,” according to Alice Rice, outdoor buyer at John Lewis & Partners, who promises: “Wow your guests with 16 inch pizzas cooked to perfection in only 60 seconds.”

5. John Lewis & Partners Grillstream 6 Burner Hybrid Gas & Charcoal BBQ, Silver, £749, John Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvqsL_0fvRwcsO00
(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

A show stopper with all the bells and whistles, this really is your outdoor kitchen sorted with six gas burners, warming rack and side burner for spicy BBQ sauces and marinades.

Rice says: “This hybrid system allows you to use both charcoal and gas at the same time, allowing for that fantastic charcoal flavour we all love but with the ease of gas.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Cooper
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbqs#Outdoor Cooking#Ovens#Outdoors#Grilling#Food Drink#Bbq#Al Fresco#John Lewis Partners#Homeowners
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighbouring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The rouble, now an...
POLITICS
newschain

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from...
U.K.
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy