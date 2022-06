Food and beverages will be available to East Los Angeles College students Wednesday and Thursday at the Monterey Park campus and South Gate Center for finals week. The event is run by ELAC’s Academic Student Union and begins Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. until noon in the campus quad area. ASU plans on extending supplies to last until Thursday but the food is first-come, first-serve for all students.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO