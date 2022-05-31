Looking back at how Lenawee County observed Memorial Day more than 100 years ago

Over the past decade or so, historians and veterans have been redirecting the meaning of Memorial Day, as the solemn holiday had been increasingly confused by the public for Veterans Day. The reeducation, as it were, was not a new topic. It was one that had gained prominence more than 100 years ago, and orators took time during their remarks in Lenawee County for the true meaning of the date.

The Daily Telegram on Monday, May 30, 1904, devoted more than half its front-page column space to what was alternately called Memorial Day or Decoration Day, reminding readers of the solemn occasion. It was a day of remembrance and somber celebration, but not with outward joy as was the case for July 4. Veterans Day, known in its early years as Armistice Day, would not be coined until 15 years later, following World War I that started in 1914.

Throughout the county, particularly Adrian, the Telegram reported there were “impressive services” both Sunday and Monday. The Rev. J. I. Nickerson delivered Sunday’s sermon, and the Hon. James O’Donnell, editor of the Jackson Daily Citizen, made the memorial address at the Croswell Opera House, the stage of which was decorated in red, white and blue.

“We were here to do honor to those who fell for their country,” O’Donnell said largely in reference to the Civil War that ended nearly 40 years prior. “We do not meet to commemorate all those who laid down their lives in the nation’s defense. Those who returned from the strife are not forgotten, we trust and believe, but there is a sad, deep interest in those who gave their lives without reward to building a freedom and a country they could never know.”

Nickerson’s remarks at the Broad Street M. E. Church echoed the somberness of the day: “The 30th of May differs from all the other days we observe, in that the others all refer to life (including July 4), and Memorial Day refers to death. It is a solemn time, and … the nation should come once a year and pay homage to its sacred dead; it awakens the memories of the past and does us good. The Christian life is a military service. If we lay hold upon eternal life we must fight the food faith.”

Following the service, military representatives marched to Oakwood Cemetery, where the graves of deceased veterans were decorated.

The Civil War monument in Tipton was also given prominent press in the May 30 edition as being the first of its kind in the nation dedicated to the memory of those who fought during the 1861-65 war.

“Lenawee County has the distinction of having erected the first monument dedicated to the dead heroes of that civil war. And the township of Franklin is the one to give the county that distinction. It was erected and dedicated July 4, 1866, not far from a year after the close of the terrible struggle between the north and south.”

Standing 35 feet high, it was etched with the following admonishment: “Preserve the union of the states, cemented by our prayers, our tears and our blood.”

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.