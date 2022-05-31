Championship season now in full swing

This is no time of the season for walks.

As the postseason starts, pitching is the name of the game and, specifically, not allowing the opponents free passes to first base is key. Madison coach Chris Dubbs should be able to rest easy when Miles Frank is on the mound.

Frank, the Trojans' ace, had nine walks in 56 innings this season while striking out 82. At one point, Frank went 121 batters and 32 innings in between walks. Madison is in the Division 3 district at Sand Creek along with its first opponent, Brooklyn Columbia Central and Onsted and Sand Creek.

“I think we can compete with everybody there,” Dubbs said. “It comes down to Walker (Claiborne) and Miles to keep throwing strikes like they have been all year.”

Deep pitching staffs a priority come district time as teams will need two and sometimes three pitchers to hoist the championship trophy. Here’s a preview of this week’s district tournament:

DIVISION 2 AT TECUMSEH

Speaking of pitching, Tecumseh and Chelsea agreed ahead of time to play its pre-district game on Friday before Memorial Day instead of the traditional Tuesday. That gives them some rested arms for Saturday’s games.

“It’s a new rule,” Tecumseh coach Tom Bullinger said. “You can play the Thursday, Friday or Saturday before Memorial Day or Tuesday. That way your pitchers you use will get full rest. Both teams have to agree on the date before Memorial Day, that’s all.”

Tecumseh made a miraculous comeback against Chelsea Friday, winning 4-3 to get a spot in Saturday’s district semifinals against Jackson Northwest.

“I’ll have do some more scouting myself this week (on Jackson Northwest),” Bullinger said. “They have a good pitcher and a good catcher. We get to practice another week. That's fun with the group that we have right here. One game at a time.”

“It's a great feeling,” said Tecumseh’s Jobe Benschoter, who is 6-0 on the mound this season. “We have to focus on the little things, but I can't wait to beat Jackson (Northwest).”

Tecumseh takes on Northwest at 10 a.m. Adrian plays Parma Western in the second semifinal.

DIVISION 3 AT MANCHESTER

Clinton has played at a high level all season behind the pitching of Ryan Tschirhart (7-2) and Ethan Herington (4-2) but also have Caden Arntz (5-0) to turn to.

The Redwolves open the district against Grass Lake. Manchester and Ann Arbor Greenhills play in the second game.

“Grass lake is a tough matchup for us in the first round of districts,” Clinton coach Joe Gilles said. “They won the Cascades Conference this season.”

DIVISION 3 AT HUDSON

Hudson plays first against Jonesville. Hanover-Horton and Hillsdale play in the second game.

Hudson is coming off a solid week, including splitting with the top-ranked team in Division 4, Beal City. The Tigers are 26-8 and pitcher Ambrose Horwath has 10 wins on the season and is hitting .421 with 38 RBIs at the plate. Anthony Arredondo is 7-3.

DIVISION 3 AT SAND CREEK

Onsted and the host school, Sand Creek (11-13) play first with Columbia Central playing Madison (15-13) in the second.

Onsted is nearing an LCAA title. Madison finished second in the Tri-County Conference.

DIVISION 3 AT WHITEFORD

Blissfield plays at Ida in the pre-district Tuesday. The Royals (21-12) swept Ida earlier in the season.

“We are improving,” first-year Royal head coach Eric Schmidt said. “We have had good pitching and are getting better in the field. We’re still a young team.”

Brenden Holland has had an outstanding season for Blissfield and was recently invited to play in the Michigan High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star game at Comerica Park in June. He’s 8-1 with an ERA under 1.00 and has 98 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched.

If the Royals win, they play Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the first game Saturday. TCC champion Whiteford (22-4) takes on Erie Mason in the second game. The Bobcats have two returning All-State pitchers in Cole Giesige (8-1) and Levi Hillard (4-3).

DIVISION 4 AT ADDISON

Morenci (12-9-1) takes on Lenawee Christian in the pre-district Tuesday. The winner gets Britton Deerfield in Saturday’s first game and Summerfield plays Addison in the second.

BD is the hottest team in the district right now. The Patriots have won nine of their last 10 games. Patriot head coach Andy Clark called it a wide-open district.

“Going in, I hope we can continue to play with the confidence we have built,” Clark said. “We have reduced the number of walks pitching and have put the ball in play more often at the plate.”

Keegan Bush has emerged as an effective pitcher. He’s 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA. Nico Johnson has three wins on the mound with 57 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. He’s also batting .478.

SOFTBALL

Momentum can carry a softball team a long way when the state tournament starts.

Several Lenawee County schools will try and bring some momentum into this week’s districts, including Tecumseh, who takes on the third-ranked team in Division 2, Chelsea.

“Bedford was a huge win for us,” said first-year Tecumseh head coach Tyffani Bryan. “They are a great team and we came out and played awesome defense which helped secure the win. I’m thrilled for my girls.”

Here’s a preview:

DIVISION 2 AT ADRIAN

Adrian is the host school but has been eliminated from the district following a 16-0 loss to Chelsea Friday in the pre-district.

Chelsea now has Tecumseh (22-11) in the first game Saturday with Fowlerville and Pinckney in the second game.

Ally Feuerbacher has been excellent in the circle for Tecumseh. She’s 15-5 on the season with 107 strikeouts. Bella Juozapaitis is hitting .438 with 45 runs scored and 35 RBIs.

“I’m very excited for the upcoming postseason,” Bryan said. “We have improved greatly throughout the season and I’m excited to see what the girls can do.”

DIVISION 3 AT HUDSON

Tuesday: Brooklyn Columbia Central vs. Hudson (18-16)

Saturday: BCC/Hudson winner vs. Onsted, 10 a.m.; Jonesville vs. Hillsdale, noon; Finals, 2 p.m.

Hudson plays Columbia Central Tuesday. The winner gets Onsted (3-24). Jonesville and Hillsdale are on the other side of the bracket.

Hudson’s Dinah Horwath is having an outstanding sophomore season. She’s batting .459 with 37 RBIs and 49 runs scored.

DIVISION 3 AT MANCHESTER

Clinton has won 15 consecutive district softball titles. In fact, head coach Kim Phillip has never lost a district game. The Redwolves play Blissfield Tuesday in the pre-district and will likely face Royal ace Karis Weirich.

“We know they are not going to overlook us,” said Blissfield coach Jeremy Henegar. “They are one of the top teams and we know that. It’s a challenge.”

The Clinton-Blissfield winner takes on Sand Creek in the first game Saturday. Manchester and Madison (16-12) play in the second game.

Sand Creek (20-10) is quietly having a great season. Kylie Serin is batting .500 and has a 9-6 record pitching. Lauren Keller has eight victories and has struck out 106 batters.

DIVISION 4 AT MORENCI

Summerfield and Britton Deerfield (9-17-1) play Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner gets the No. 2 ranked team in Division 4, Whiteford, in the first game Saturday.

Lenawee Christian takes on Morenci (13-16) in the second game.

DIVISION 4 AT ADDISON

Concord and Litchfield play in Tuesday’s pre-district. The winner takes on East Jackson in Friday's first game with Addison playing Vandercook Lake in the second.

The Panthers are 15-17. Co-head coach Justin Patterson said it has been a great season and Addison has its “best record in decades.”