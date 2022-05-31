ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Beachy Aesthetic

By Wynn Parks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 1979, in Pensacola, when Ashton Magee Howard first saw the light. “I’m the oldest of three brothers,” he said. “As boys, we were beach rats. Since then, my brothers Chris and Pat have gone off into the corporate world, one in Chicago and the other in...

Dewey Destin’s

The Destin family has long been synonymous with the sea. After working as whalers, Leonard Destin, his father and brother set sail in 1835 from New London, Connecticut, to Florida. A hurricane capsized two of the three ships. Leonard made his way to a North Florida Gulf-front town that he would establish as the World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.
FLORIDA STATE
Fusion of Flavors

Chef George Lazi, his wife Luba and his team of cooks and servers have made their mark on Pensacola’s restaurant scene with a unique blend of two cultures. They like to call their approach “South Meets South,” which combines recipes from the Mediterranean with some from Dixie.
PENSACOLA, FL
The Power of the Bird

There he was, a male sandy-haired Oregonian, moving about lightly, as he characteristically does, on little catbird’s feet and emitting a high and slightly nasally voice that sounds as if it exits a duck’s bill. Members of the Bay County Audubon Society had looked forward to Noah Strycker’s...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Monumental Progress

Michelle Caldwell is a veteran, CEO and founder of several organizations, a youth advocate, a 16-time foster parent and an adoptive parent of two children. But Caldwell is tightly focused especially on military veterans. Both her father and uncle served in the military. Seeing her uncle return from Vietnam truly...
PENSACOLA, FL
Medical Profile: Eye Center South

The doctors at Eye Center South, an ophthalmology practice specializing in surgical eye care, focus on the latest technologies and treatment options to keep patients’ eyes in optimal health. The physician staff of Eye Center South is committed to ensuring that patients are listened to, provided ample feedback, given...
DESTIN, FL
Medical Profile: Stubbs Orthodontics

DR. CASI STUBBS is a hometown girl who always knew she wanted to open her own practice on the Emerald Coast. Her schooling took her throughout the state — beginning at Florida State University for a degree in chemistry, continuing at the University of Florida for dentistry before finishing her residency in orthodontics at Nova Southeastern University. Her love for her hometown is apparent as she encourages her patients to give back through incentives and prizes. This includes offering raffle tickets to patients, and her practice then matches those donations. As she has expanded her practice and enjoyed a plethora of referrals, she strives for growth and treats her patients with the utmost care. “When I’m with a patient, they are the only thing on my mind,” said Stubbs. “I want them to know how special they are and that we are making true connections. I treat every patient like a family member, and that’s what drives my treatment plans. I always go back to, ‘What would I do if this was my family?’”
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Medical Profile: Emerald Coast Compounding Pharmacy

Tell us about your background. I received my doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2009. I have received post-graduate training in pharmaceutical compounding, which is my passion. I am a member of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and a member of Professional Compounding Center of America (PCCA).
ECONOMY

Community Policy