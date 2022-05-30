ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: I am an 18-year-old White Male in America

By Q'Hubo News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat took place in both of these events is tragic. It is a tragedy that 31 people will never have the opportunity to continue living and growing, but also tragic that we live in a society where two people, hardly grown past their childhood, felt compelled to perpetrate these...

Comments / 114

Llewellyn Daniel
2d ago

People like this young man are the problem. He’s frustrated the no one is fixing problems for him. America is governed of The People, by The People, for The People. Change won’t happen until, and unless, The People make it happen. Welcome to adulthood! You want change? You have to make it happen. No one is going to do it for you. In a democracy “You get the government that your deserve.”

Reply(4)
32
James Trumper
2d ago

I knew when you made a point of being a "white male", you'd be full of it, and I wasn't disappointed. You're entirely biased and one-sided rant negates any serious desire for any real solutions in our country's problems, especially when the "factionalism" you refer to is of your own party's making, and that your description of Republicans accusing Democrats of attempting to undermine the core rights of our Founding Father's, is apparently true, given their actions and policies. Our problems in society go far beyond just in having too many guns, and is rooted in the social rot of single parent families that every study reveals kids not doing as those in two parent families, the Democratic pandering to criminals, and liberal propaganda that fosters victimization, amongst other dysfunctional social engineering.

Reply(20)
50
Schad Fredrickson
2d ago

When you champion the killing of unborn babies you have removed the value of human life and when you call people racists without cause you deminish true racism ! Both Demorat platforms !

Reply(1)
27
