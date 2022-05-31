ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

3 Roots Officially Opens, Nearly 600 Homes Already Sold

By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers of the expansive 3 Roots residential project in Sorrento Mesa are just now officially opening the community despite having sold nearly 600 homes since construction started last summer. Developed by a partnership of Lennar, Shea Homes and California West, 3 Roots will ultimately have about 1,800 homes, including...

Comments

Kevin Morefield
2d ago

I got an idea. keep building. there's no water no electricity. But let's keep building. what a fu..ing joke.

Reply
9
Frank Lopez
2d ago

I notice a lot empty buildings maybe they can change the building or city codes to create more housing or at least affordable housing

Reply
2
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego Tops in Office-to-Lab Conversions

San Diego is the second busiest region in the country when it comes to converting traditional office space to life science labs, according to a report by the commercial real estate brokerage CBRE. The busiest region is Boston. “It’s not just San Diego. You see the trend throughout the country,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Topgolf Swing Suite Lands In Downtown San Diego

A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bulldoze the Presidio to make accessible?

A project proposed for Presidio Park would make the historic Junipero Serra Museum more accessible to visitors with disabilities - but archeologists are afraid it will harm a site still in discovery. "Only about one-third of the Presidio quarters have been archaeologically investigated and mapped," says Paul Chace, Ph.D., a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This Is San Diego Sushi Restaurant Rated Best In California

More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Provide feedback on the new orange contrast striping in Carlsbad

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78). The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project. Provide your feedback...
CARLSBAD, CA
The Urban Menu

City Heights: Street Food Festival

What & Where? City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM  on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building. [caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption] What's it about? For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.  [caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption] Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The city-owned land east of La Jolla disappears

Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
NBC San Diego

Construction Begins for Midway District's New Homeless Shelter

Construction is now underway for a new homeless shelter that would house up to 150 people in San Diego’s Midway District. Located near the San Diego County Health and Human Services Complex, the upcoming shelter will provide behavioral health services and other resources once it’s in full motion. While there, residents will have access to hot meals, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities and storage for their belongings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Passions Percolate at Deja Brew

Vannak Seang met Mariana Covarrubias in the mid 2010s when both were attending classes and working toward their culinary arts degrees at the Art Institute of California - San Diego. Despite coming from two very different worlds – Seang is the son of a family that fled Cambodia in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

