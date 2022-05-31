ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violet-colored Desserts Make for a Bright Future

By Karen Pearlman
San Diego Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purple yam and a recipe using it that was handed down by her father, a native of the Philippines, has turned into a success story for San Diego baker Daphne Daung. Daung, 34, and her husband, Dennis Daung, 39, own and operate. , a dessert company that makes...

www.sdbj.com

San Diego Business Journal

Elevating Event Planning

A friendship forged in the food world over a decade ago has blossomed into an innovative and successful catering company that plans and designs upscale events around San Diego County. The MIHO Experience has traveled a long way from its original, successful run as a food truck business. It has...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This Is San Diego Sushi Restaurant Rated Best In California

More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

If Your Pet Could Talk

For pet parents who have always wished their furry friends could have conversations together, it might be time to “paws” for a moment and consider one local entrepreneur’s innovation. “FluentPet,”. a 2020 startup that’s brought Del Mar creator Leo Trottier more than $7 million in revenue, allows...
cdcgamingreports.com

The magical strategy of Barona

Those of you who have followed my columns over the decades know that I love Barona, which I strongly believe is the best-run and player-friendliest casino in the world. For those of you who may be unfamiliar with Barona, I’m referring to Barona Resort and Casino, the clear leader in the San Diego market. It’s the jewel of the Barona Band of Mission Indians, which operates it with its longtime consulting partner, VCAT.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Your Summer Shopping Guide to Del Mar’s Upscale Lifestyle Center, One Paseo

Shop All the Latest Clothing Trends and Upgrade Your Wardrobe at One Paseo in San Diego. Summer is here, and it’s time to swap our sweaters for swimsuits! When it comes to prepping for the warmer months, there’s no better place than Del Mar’s One Paseo. Stroll through this buzzy, outdoor shopping and dining destination in Del Mar and you’ll find it has everything you need to revamp your wardrobe for the season. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new swimsuit, need a new pair of shades or simply want to browse, there’s something for everyone at One Paseo. Here’s our list of must-visit shops, restaurants, salons and studios for every type of person! Summer Shopping Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
sandiegoville.com

Topgolf Swing Suite Lands In Downtown San Diego

A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Blueberries, Blueberries, Blueberries

T’s that amazing time of the year when Summer is right around the corner and the best of the best fruits are at the market. Stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, apricots, and pluots have been flooding the market recently. Sweet and tart cherries are in stock. And blueberries are hitting the scene. These delicious super-fruits are perfect for smoothies, salads, desserts, baking, snacking, and the list goes on.
CARLSBAD, CA
delmartimes.net

Free summer activities at One Paseo include Moonlight Cinema, Kids Happy Hour

One Paseo’s outdoor movie series, Moonlight Cinema, is back this summer following a successful inaugural run in 2021. The series is being expanded to include every Saturday in June and July, beginning on June 4 with a screening of “Encanto” and continuing through July 30, featuring “Sing 2” on the outdoor big screen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

City Heights: Street Food Festival

What & Where? City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM  on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building. [caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption] What's it about? For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.  [caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption] Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Traveling back in time with The Mixtape Tour 2022 in San Diego

Entering Viejas Arena on May 26th was like going back in time. Fans lined the amphitheater, dressed in their best 80s attire, exhilarated and antsy to get inside and start witnessing what the new Mixtape Tour would bring! For those who don’t know, this is the second national Mixtape Tour, with the first before the pandemic in 2019. Now back for more, the second installment hit San Diego with full force, rocking the stacked lineup of New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The “berry” sweet Vista Strawberry Festival!

Could the Vista Strawberry Festival be the largest, most popular street festival in all of San Diego County? From what I saw today, it might well be! It is the largest strawberry festival in these parts!. All of downtown Vista–nearly every street it seemed–was closed to traffic and packed with...
VISTA, CA

