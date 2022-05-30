ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

» D-NH girls soccer downs Denver for 1st state trip

parkersburgeclipse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecca Jorgensen (12) runs over to D-NH...

parkersburgeclipse.com

FanSided

Colorado Football: CU continuing to make big offers to great prospects

Linebacker Angelo Petrides would be a great fit for Colorado. His father went to CU and he was born and raised in the culture of Colorado, and wants to be at a school where they believe in culture greatly. He can’t wait to get up to Boulder for an official visit. That kind of excitement is exactly what Dorrell and linebackers coach Mark Smith is looking for.
BOULDER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Girls Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament first round results

LOVELAND | First round results from the 2022 Class 5A girls state golf tournament played on May 31, 2022, at The Olde Course at Loveland. Aurora players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 CLASS...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Panic! At The Disco announce Denver arena concert

DENVER — Panic! At The Disco is hitting the road for its first tour in four years. The Brendon Urie-fronted rock band will launch the "Viva Las Vengeance Tour" in Texas on Sept. 8, 2022. The 40-date worldwide tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Roller skating rink opens in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday. Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dusty Saunders: From orphan to beloved son of Denver

In his final public writing, beloved Denver journalist Dusty Saunders wrote of being orphaned at 9 years old and missing out on some of the basics of a normal childhood. He never became, for example, in any way tech-savvy. “I avoided those kinds of courses in school so I could play sports and chase girls,” he wrote last November. “Hey, there are worse vices.” Saunders’ father died of a lung disease when he was 8. His mother died of a heart attack 18 months later....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

62 nuns buried in Denver cemetery to be moved for redevelopment

DENVER — The most recognizable building on the old Loretto Heights Campus along South Federal Boulevard in southwest Denver is the administration building. It’s the red brick building, that's been sitting on a hill there for more than a century. It's now included in the National Register of Historic Places.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: 2 remarkable southern Colorado graduates

The final School Buzz segment of the season highlights two remarkable graduates from two separate southern Colorado high schools. First up is Schon Moore, this year’s valedictorian at Rye High School. Schon is class VP, FFA VP and part of the National Honor Society. He is involved with the facilities maintenance rotation at Parkview Medical The post The School Buzz: 2 remarkable southern Colorado graduates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How much Denver homebuyers overpaid and why it may hurt

Data: Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe pandemic inflated metro Denver housing prices by 38.5% above the trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in three decades, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: The steep cost of houses is making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value for Denver stood at $461,734 in April, but the average actual sales price was $639,316, economists at two Florida universities say.Colorado Springs is even worse, with...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Why tonight's rain is extra beneficial

DENVER — Often when it rains or snows in Colorado, there's a double-edged sword. The rain or snow might bring beneficial moisture, but it can lead to major headaches in the form of flooding, severe storms, and/or difficult travel. But Tuesday night's rain and snow is almost the ideal...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show – June 18th

Where: UC Health Training Center, 13403 E Broncos Pkwy, Centennial, CO 80112. Cars. Dogs. Broncos. Food Trucks. Find it all at the 1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show, happening Saturday, June 18th!. Come check out up to 250 classic (pre-1979) cars and enjoy music, a silent auction, food trucks...
DENVER, CO

