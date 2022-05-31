Windsor Farmers Market Begins June 4

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – As the northern Colorado community of Johnstown prepares to welcome Buc-ee’s, a mega gas station set to break ground in June, the town is also announcing one of its largest developments nearby. Construction crews have already begun digging on a new development at Highway 60 and I-25 which will help redefine the gateway to northern Colorado.
More than 1 million square feet of commercial retail space and more than 1,000 housing units will soon be on the market.
“We call ourselves the largest small town along the Front Range. It is growing rapidly,” said Mayor Gary Lebsack. “We feel...
Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
A popular bagel shop is about to have a new home in Fort Collins for the first time in over two decades. According to the Coloradoan, Einstein Bros. Bagels, the popular bagel chain that specializes in bagels and coffee submitted a building permit application to the city of Fort Collins earlier this year, with plans to open a new Northern Colorado shop this summer.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire victims struggle to scrape together enough money to rebuild, the state, Boulder County, City of Louisville and RTD will all see a tax windfall from the disaster. Together, they will receive some $20 million in use taxes, which are taxes applied to materials and appliances used to build or, in the case of fire victims, rebuild homes.
It’s tax revenue that homeowners say governments didn’t expect before the disaster and should now refund.
Marshall Together and Superior Rising, organizations made up of fire victims, are now asking for a waiver or refund of use taxes....
Missy and Stu Robinson want to cultivate an appetite for their barbecue and for the homey, intimate place they serve it from. “Hopefully we are giving you that craveable experience where you want to come back time and time again,” Missy Robinson said. The couple opened Stuboy’s BBQ &...
Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
Data: Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe pandemic inflated metro Denver housing prices by 38.5% above the trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in three decades, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: The steep cost of houses is making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value for Denver stood at $461,734 in April, but the average actual sales price was $639,316, economists at two Florida universities say.Colorado Springs is even worse, with...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a lot of history, and a good chunk of that history comes from the popular gambling town of Central City. In addition to being home...
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have received numerous reports of a bear roaming through Arvada over the past week.
Dan Patino told CBS4 he spotted a bear roaming around his neighborhood near Griffith Station Park in Arvada. Initially he says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at.
“The last thing you think of is a bear, you go hike in the mountains when do you ever see a bear? Never. But to be here in a park in a city or metro area it’s just odd,” he said.
Sure enough it was a bear spending a Saturday afternoon in...
Construction of the Biosolids Improvement Project is currently underway and on-schedule at Windsor’s Wastewater Treatment Facility. Construction began in January 2022, and it is expected to be completed early summer of 2023. Windsor’s wastewater treatment is a multi-step, highly technical process. It happens continuously and on a large scale....
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Boulder County officials have issued the warning. Boulder County public health officials are recommending residents check their kitchen cupboards for contaminated peanut butter after an expanded recall of several Jif brand products last week. The warning, posted on the...
QuikTrip gas stations can be found throughout the southern and midwest states and if you ask anyone that has ventured into a QuikTrip, they will tell you that they love the gas station. Coloradans won't have to wait much longer to experience QuikTrip in Colorado. A spur-of-the-moment trip to Longmont...
Clear out kids, this playground's in elk hands now. Filmed in Estes Park, CO, the video shows what happens when a lot of angry, agitated elk decided they want to get on the jungle jim and maybe show off in front of the girls. The elk rutting season lasts from...
