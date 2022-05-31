ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

May 31, 2022

By Writers
theava.com
 2 days ago

Warming | AVHS Prom | Regulate Rentals | Bailey Praise | Photography Class | Remember 2010 | Book Sale | Hemingway House | Tiny Noyo | Fereira Clan | Food Costs | GP Computer | Ed Notes | Yesterday's...

theava.com

Comments / 0

Related
theava.com

June 2, 2022

Warm Day | Spring Fair | Email Outage | Albion School | Wildcats Muffled | Deputies Needed | Ed Notes | Greenwood Mill | Hopland MAC | Forest Fest | B Facts | Little River Kids | Schapmire's Assessment | Beck's Bonfire | UFO Radio | Shanel Reopening | Yesterday's Catch | Water Rationing | Lumber Boat | Meaningful Moratoriums | Heard Op-ed | Octobedience | Toxic Masculinity | Log Loading | Sako 09 | Welcome Vest | Balloon Bombs | Einstein's Office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Willits News

Biking for charity in Mendocino County

David Bookout, owner of Wm. D. Jewelers in Ukiah, is a true Renaissance Man. The definition of a Renaissance Man is the notion that humans should embrace all knowledge and develop themselves as fully as possible. He is passionate about his motorcycle habit and has hosted three Distinguished Gentleman’s Rides...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Candidate James

Democracy is alive and well in Mendocino County. On Monday afternoon, in the eleventh hour, former Mendocino County law enforcement officer Trent James formally registered as a write-in candidate for the sheriff of Mendocino County, challenging incumbent Matt Kendall. With just two weeks before the June 7th California primary elections,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
northbaybiz.com

The Queen of Green

Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, talks about getting into ag, her passion for the business and the path to making Sonoma County the most sustainable winegrowing region in the world. As a child, Karissa Kruse watched her grandparents in Nebraska run their farm during her summer vacations from...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Natural Bridges Death, June 1

A 56-year old California man fell to his death at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint in Curry Co. Sunday, May 29. According to a report from the Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Nam Ing, Penngrove, CA, was hiking with friends when he slipped on the trail and fell approximately 300-feet to the rocks below. Curry Co. Search & Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.
PENNGROVE, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunny Breezy | Mike Brock | Scrub Jay | THPs Withdrawn | Pet Balto | Book Sale | Village Events | New Deputies | Ukiah Champs | Cannabis Market | Critical Water | Tabby | Emergency Curtailments | Yesterday's Catch | Only Hope | Ukraine | Protect Kids | Broken Heart | Mental Health | Neotony | Test Pilot | Little River | SF Vortex | Less Confusing | Covering Uvalde | You're Late | Marco Radio | Dance Troupe | Collective Psyche.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

BAYSIDE, Calif. - Three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies, authorities said. A student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in the Humboldt County community of Bayside, police and school officials said. The student who brought the edibles to school didn’t know they contained marijuana, they said.
BAYSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Davos#Mendo Cafe Gun Abortion
mendofever.com

Truck and Trailer Destroyed in Brooktrails Blaze

Yesterday, around 12:35 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Brooktrails locating a pickup attached to a utility trailer on fire spewing flame and smudgy black smoke skyward. A nearby resident told us firefighters went into action and extinguished the blaze within fifteen minutes. The Brooktrails...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman Endorses Current Sheriff Matt Kendall

Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Former deputy running for Mendocino County sheriff as write-in candidate

Though his name does not appear on the ballots, there is another candidate for Mendocino County sheriff in the June 7 Primary Election: former MCSO Deputy Trent James. Katrina Bartolomie, Mendocino County registrar of voters, said James qualified as a write-in candidate by collecting signatures of support from at least 40 registered voters just before the deadline last week, and was sworn in Monday, May 23, in her office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County: Where You Could Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon

Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

The Ins and Outs of Fast-Food

My wife and I offered to drive our granddaughter to an appointment in Santa Rosa, and as we neared the destination, we passed an In-N-Out Burger. In-N-Out is a fast food joint, in case you don’t know, and apparently very popular. My wife and I had never eaten an In & Out Burger, but my granddaughter had; her appointment ended at 6pm, and on a lark we pulled into line.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Lake in the United States!

Clear Lake is a California lake north of Napa County and San Francisco. It’s the state’s largest natural freshwater lake, covering 68 square miles. At 2.5 million years old, Clear Lake is the United States and North America’s oldest lake. It is 1,417 ft above Lower Lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy