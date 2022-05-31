TV Schedules

Fred Ward, the gruff yet very relatable character actor, known for movies such as "The Right Stuff," "Tremors," and "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," has passed away at age 79. Ward's tough and witty character portrayals were easy to relate to and beloved by fans. "Tremors" is maybe his most-watched movie and is recognized as a true cult classic. Though led by a movie star, Kevin Bacon, it's really the combination of Ward and Bacon, together, as equal stars, that give the film its charm; it's endlessly rewatchable. After the title is shown on screen within the first minute, we learn everything we know about the two friends, Val and Earl, played by Bacon and Ward, respectively. They have such great chemistry together, and whatever the movie has in store for these two, we are interested in seeing these two oddball friends take on the challenge. In this case, the adventure just happens to involve underground worms, but it could have involved anything, and it wouldn't matter.

18 DAYS AGO