TV Schedules

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Yu joining the Hulu musical pilot History of a Pleasure Seeker.
Yu will play Zhen Zhao, who was born in Shanghai and sold into a Geisha house in Tokyo. She fled to the West in her teens and and is now Europe’s leading beautician, with her skills in body transformation second to none.
The project, which is based on Richard Mason’s 2012 novel, is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque. It follows follows Piet...
Fred Ward, the gruff yet very relatable character actor, known for movies such as "The Right Stuff," "Tremors," and "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," has passed away at age 79. Ward's tough and witty character portrayals were easy to relate to and beloved by fans. "Tremors" is maybe his most-watched movie and is recognized as a true cult classic. Though led by a movie star, Kevin Bacon, it's really the combination of Ward and Bacon, together, as equal stars, that give the film its charm; it's endlessly rewatchable. After the title is shown on screen within the first minute, we learn everything we know about the two friends, Val and Earl, played by Bacon and Ward, respectively. They have such great chemistry together, and whatever the movie has in store for these two, we are interested in seeing these two oddball friends take on the challenge. In this case, the adventure just happens to involve underground worms, but it could have involved anything, and it wouldn't matter.
“America’s Summer Theater”, also known as the Totem Pole Playhouse, Started its life in a small converted auto shop in 1950 and has gone on to become one of the best known and highly-regarded summer theaters in the United States. The New York Times called Totem Pole Playhouse “the Cadillac of summer theaters.” The line up of shows this summer will not disappoint any theater enthusiast.
Cast: Etienne Kellici Isabella Leo Wyatt White Terry McGurrin Rob Tinkler. After finding out her grandmother won't be visiting for Christmas, Lucy decides to cheer herself up by throwing the ultimate New Year's Eve party. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown tries to fulfill one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.
It was revealed today that the first teaser trailer for the Disney+ exclusive live-action remake of “Pinocchio” will debut tomorrow morning on “Good Morning America” on ABC. The promo is being shared around Twitter, where brief glimpses can be seen of Geppetto, played by Tom Hanks,...
There are few movie genres as frequently rewarding as “a young child gets wrapped up in some mystical bullshit,” especially when handled by a great director. From E.T. to Spirited Away to Pan’s Labyrinth to the recent Petite Maman, stories about kids who encounter the unexplained seem like a foolproof way to tell stories about the uncertain transition from childhood to adulthood. The same coming-of-age beats that can feel heavy-handed in a more realistic treatment of these themes often feel refreshing and new when cloaked in the metaphors that fantasy or science fiction provide.
