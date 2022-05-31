ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QPD Blotter for May 31, 2022

 2 days ago

Joseph Redman (43) Homeless for Illinois Departmetn of Corrections warrant. Lodged. Joseph Redman (43) Homeless for Forgery at Wal-Mart. Lodged....

Suspect Arrested In Springfield Homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis in connection with a shooting death last month. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and various weapons charges in the shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Watson was shot May 24th in the 1000 block of East Laurel. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day wreck

Quincy police identify suspect as Breeden Wike, 20. A Quincy man has been charged after a two-vehicle crash Monday that killed a woman. Interim Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates Tuesday announced that 20-year old Breeden Wike has been charged in Adams County with counts of Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Reckless Driving. The charges were leveled one day after the crash at 12th and Locust in Quincy. Police said that Wike ran a red light while on Locust, and ran directly into a second vehicle. A 39-year woman, whose identity has not yet been released, died in the wreck. Chief Yates says that Wike is currently in Blessing Hospital being treated for injuries he suffered in the crash, and is being guarded by police. He says that once Wike is released from the hospital, he'll be taken directly to the Adams County Jail.
QUINCY, IL
A Hannibal Man is in Jail For Distribution Bond Set at $100,000

A 43-yeard old Hannibal man is behind bars at the Marion Country Jail for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and fleeing. Nathan Anderson of Hannibal was arrested on Sunday, May 29th after fleeing Hannibal police after they attempted to stop his vehicle. Anderson fled from police and ended up in the 1600 block of Hope Street. The Hannibal Police Special Response Team was then activated to search the residence.
HANNIBAL, MO
Attempted carjacking in Alton Monday

Two suspects fled back into Missouri after failing in their attempt to hijack a vehicle in Alton on Monday. The incident happened at about 12:45pm on East Broadway at the Broadway Connector when the suspects, 2 black males, wearing all dark clothing and had their faces partially concealed, exited a black Jeep that had been following the victim from Missouri across the Clark Bridge.
ALTON, IL
IA man charged for child endangerment & firearm

A Burlington man has been arrested for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal and intoxicated man May 25 at approximately 9:38 p.m. When deputies arrived to the home on 147th Avenue in West Burlington, they were advised the subject had a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself, and his 2-year-old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies observed a man walking around the interior of the residence. The subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door, where he was detained.
BURLINGTON, IA
Have you seen him?

A stolen credit card is at the heart of the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. They say a man (pictured) stole the wallet Saturday afternoon, April 9, from the locker room of Planet Fitness on Wabash Avenue, then put $3000 worth of purchases on it at Best Buy. You can call 217-788-8427, use the P3 app on your cell phone, or go to cashfortips.us to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
COLUMBIA MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON

On May 25, a Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater pleaded guilty in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says on April 24, Brandon Darrell Pena identified himself as someone else and a syringe with a brownish liquid he discarded off his person tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also located several credit cards with different names and a forged male’s identification card. Pena also signed several official documents as somebody else at the sheriff’s office.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Police: Driver in fatal Quincy crash cited

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The driver involved in a fatal on Memorial day in Quincy has cited after police say his vehicle ran red light and struck the victim's car. Breeden Wike, 20, of Quincy, was issued citations for reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light. The accident happened...
QUINCY, IL
Sherman man hit, killed

According to our news partners at WAND – TV, a 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a truck while mowing a lawn in Sangamon County. State police said the victim, identified as a Sherman man, was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.
SHERMAN, IL
Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank robbery

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Keokuk bank robbery in April. Casey Alexander Young, 37, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. About 9:39 a.m. on April 26, the Keokuk Police Department responded to Two Rivers...
KEOKUK, IA
Fire breaks out at Keokuk substation

KEOKUCK, Iowa (KHQA) — Firefighters late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning have been battling a fire at a substation near Griffen Wheel in Keokuk. The Keokuk Fire Department said the fire is under control. The flames broke out around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. No word yet on...
KEOKUK, IA
Driver dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old male from O’Fallon, Illinois died in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Jersey County. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, crashed a motorcycle on Illinois Route 100 southbound at the Brussels Ferry. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the driver lost control...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
One person killed in Quincy accident

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The Illinois State Police were called in to perform a traffic crash reconstruction as part of the investigation.
QUINCY, IL
Local athlete dies in ATV crash

FULTON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An all-terrain vehicle crash in Fulton County Sunday night killed a teenage athlete from Canton. Lukas Goforth, who was 19, played baseball and football at Canton High School and stayed in the community to attend Spoon River College. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Virden child's death deemed homicide

VIRDEN – The death of a Macoupin County toddler in December has been ruled a homicide resulting from abuse. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Jordan Whitaker, 2, of Virden suffered a traumatic rupture of his intestine. The boy died from abdominal sepsis on Dec. 7 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
VIRDEN, IL
East St. Louis man indicted in two separate cases

EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man was indicted in two separate incidents at SIUE Antrell A. Davis, 19, of East St. Louis, was indicted May 26 for armed violence, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and mob action, a Class 4 felony.

