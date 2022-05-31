QPD Blotter for May 31, 2022

Quincy police identify suspect as Breeden Wike, 20. A Quincy man has been charged after a two-vehicle crash Monday that killed a woman. Interim Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates Tuesday announced that 20-year old Breeden Wike has been charged in Adams County with counts of Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Reckless Driving. The charges were leveled one day after the crash at 12th and Locust in Quincy. Police said that Wike ran a red light while on Locust, and ran directly into a second vehicle. A 39-year woman, whose identity has not yet been released, died in the wreck. Chief Yates says that Wike is currently in Blessing Hospital being treated for injuries he suffered in the crash, and is being guarded by police. He says that once Wike is released from the hospital, he'll be taken directly to the Adams County Jail.

