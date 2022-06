The Memorial Day weekend marked the opening for many of NH’s State Park properties. Over the course of the weekend, State Parks had more than 29,000-day use visitors; the 21 parks that offer camping were 98% full. Mount Washington State Park reported Sunday as its busiest day, with visitors enjoying beautiful weather and 100-mile views. Staff at Jericho State Park in Berlin indicated this weekend was a “phenomenal” start to the summer season.

