Tenants are Struggling; New York Needs Good Cause Eviction Now

By Julia Salazar & Jose Lopez
Gotham Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenants in New York are struggling. Rent prices are through the roof, rising more than 30% from last year. People are getting kicked out of their homes at rates we haven’t seen since before the pandemic. Add to this the growing costs of inflation and a looming decision...

Comments / 49

kate Balzaretti
2d ago

That’s what happens when the government entertains the nonsense. You are low income. You should have only 2 kids. You want baby #3 you on your own. Those females would not dare to get pregnant again.

Reply(10)
24
Guest
2d ago

Unless we have become a socialist country, when is the landlord and by extension the govt responsible for people staying in the neighborhood they grew up in? Or that their support system is in?

Reply
12
Steve Wilcox
2d ago

landlords are struggling too all these laws would do is there would be less housing available and drive the price of rent skyhigh

Reply(1)
14
