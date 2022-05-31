Tenants are Struggling; New York Needs Good Cause Eviction Now

If more than 300,000 people left New York City between 2020 and 2021, as the U.S. Census Bureau announced in March, then why is it so damn hard to find an apartment right now? Those somber census estimates, which showed a population decline of 6.9 percent in Manhattan, 3-plus percent in the outer boroughs, and 0.5 percent in Staten Island, are all the more perplexing in light of the crazy testimonies you hear from people who are on the hunt. It is, the real estate reporter Bridget Read writes for Curbed, a season of “abject indignity” for the city’s renters. The median rent in Manhattan inched toward a record $4,000 in April, according to one real estate market report, and the vacancy rate plumbed new lows.

