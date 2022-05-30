ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Jeremy Sochan

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould the Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a situation where Ochai Agbaji, Malaki Branham, and Tari Eason are all off the board, and Jeremy Sochan is still available come the 16th overall pick, they shouldn’t hesitate one bit to select the brilliant Baylor prospect and for a couple of key...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Duke Star Reportedly Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool. Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils,...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Rockets Add Familiar Face, Dynamic Guard in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets are getting closer and closer to having to make a major decision in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sitting with the No. 3 overall pick, in what some consider a 'three-player draft', the Rockets have been largely connected with one player in particular, Duke's Paolo Banchero. And in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Assesses The Season And His Future

Although his numbers won't stand out, Udonis Haslem has always been the heart of the Miami Heat’s franchise. On Tuesday, he said he will “take my time” this offseason to decide if he will continue his playing career next season. He added he plans to take a “mental break” and then figure it out.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in apartment

A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Unc#The Atlanta Hawks#Baylor
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Heat looking to trade Tyler Herro, others for Donovan Mitchell?

The Miami Heat just came within a Jimmy Butler three-point attempt of another NBA Finals berth, but they may still be trying to make a serious move this summer. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that league sources believe the Heat could potentially offer Tyler Herro (plus salary and multiple first-rounders) to the Utah Jazz in a trade package for Donovan Mitchell.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Three aspects of the Braves that have gotten significantly worse this season

I’ve talked a lot about how it’s way too early to worry about the Braves. Is being 10 games back in the division as the calendar turns to June ideal? Absolutely not. Will it be extremely difficult to catch up to the Mets? Yes. But is it possible? Very much so, and the Braves can also make it into the postseason by nabbing one of the Wild Card spots, which are well within their reach.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Nets defer draft pick from James Harden-Ben Simmons trade to 2023

Amid the ongoing dialogue over who actually won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, it turns out there is another important point to consider. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets will be deferring the first-round pick they acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the Harden-Simmons swap to 2023. The Nets, who were required to inform the league office of their decision by Wednesday, would have gotten the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft had they not deferred.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Projected first-round pick Trevor Keels staying in NBA Draft

Keels is currently No. 27 on ESPN’s big board, so he has a chance to be a first-round pick. In 36 games (30.2 MPG) for the Blue Devils, the guard averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.2 SPG on .419/.312/.670 shooting. At just 18 years old, Keels is one of the youngest prospects in the draft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy