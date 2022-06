NFTs have become widely accepted projects in the blockchain sphere. With over $10.5 billion Total Market cap–according to CoinMarketCap–the trend has been projected to grow to over $147 billion by 2026. Furthermore, “NFT” became the Collins Dictionary word of the year in 2021. All of these validate that the adoption will be more hysteric in the years to come. An NFT–Non-fungible token–is a rare blockchain-based token that can’t be interchanged with another of its kind due to its differential properties. A creator can mint 5 NFTs on a whim; this doesn’t mean both five are the same and can be interchanged.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO