NAUGATUCK — Police uncovered a large quantity of marijuana and some gun ammunition in a traffic stop after finding firearms and pounds of marijuana. Naugatuck police pulled over a motor vehicle on May 20 in the Bridge Street area that matched the description of another vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal incident involving a firearm. A motor vehicle search uncovered 3 lbs and 7.2 ounces of packaged marijuana as well as one black Springfield XDS gun box containing two magazines loaded each with 5 and .43 caliber rounds as well as eight loose .45 caliber rounds.

3 DAYS AGO