Providence, RI

Historic Greek Revival Offered for $2.35M By Residential Properties

By GoLocalProv, Residential Properties Content Partnership
GoLocalProv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of College Hill's most important historic homes is now being offered by Residential Properties. The Greek Revival home is at the pinnacle of the city. Residential Properties is offering the home at $2.35 million. Description Historic James E Budlong House. Perched on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#Fireplaces#Housing List#College Hill#Greek#Corinthian#French
