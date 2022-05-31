Ronald D. McCloy

Judith Rae Cooper Lipscomb, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on June 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation, 4-7 p.m. Monday, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Lipscomb family.
Virginia Marie Butcher, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away May 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 12, 1932, in Gassaway, WV, the daughter of the late Virgil James and Belva Marion Bragg Barnette. Virginia enjoyed her family, raising her children and helping with her grandchildren. She...
Dorothy Jane Parsons, 68, of Mineral Wells, passed away May 29, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta. She was born at Salem, WV, Nov. 3, 1953, the daughter of the late Glenn Henry and Irene Lela Gibson Davis. She was a Homemaker and Christian by faith. Dorothy had a heart...
Debra Darlene Stanley, 70 of Williamstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family May 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Mullens, Wyoming County WV, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Helen M. Ellis Burrell. Debra was a proud, loving, and dedicated...
Susan Kay Rinard, 82, of Marietta passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta, with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gene Hall DeWitt, 91, of Sandyville, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, at Sandyville Church of Christ, with Minister Kyle Lancaster officiating. Visitation, noon – 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial, Ravenswood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.
Randall Chester Bell, 72 of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 6, 1949 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Noble S. and Ruby Newbanks Bell. Randy was President and Co-Founder of Williamstown Fabricators. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Masonic...
Darwin “Doodle” Hunton passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation, 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Funeral, 2 p.m. Friday. Following the service, Mr. Hunton will be cremated. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Hunton Family.
Steven Joseph Carmichael, 69, of Ravenswood, passed away May 27, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. Service was Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, with Pastor David Long officiating. Condolences may be shared at castofuneralhome.com.
Marie M. McGregor, 97, of the Moss Run community, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Moss Run Community Church with burial to follow in the Moss Run Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. today at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike St., Marietta.
Brian Lee Barker, 60, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born February 1, 1962, in Vallejo, CA, a son of Charlotte A. Smith Barker of Mineral Wells and the late Jack L. Barker, former Pennsboro Chief of Police. Brian attended Parkersburg South...
PARKERSBURG — Rolls of cable, articles of clothing, toys, canned food, boxes, crates, wood pallets, gasoline cans, chairs, a snowboard and much, much more covered the ground in the woods below and behind Moose Lodge #1118 off DuPont Road Wednesday. But before workers from J.C. Bosley Construction could start...
PARKERSBURG — The Henry Cooper Log Cabin Museum in Parkersburg’s City Park will open for the season Sunday, June 5. The Centennial Chapter of the Daughters of American Pioneers, which operates the log cabin museum, will hold its annual Henry Cooper Day from 1-4 p.m. Sunday with free admission and tours.
VIENNA — The second annual Vienna Mud Run will be held starting with registration 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Vienna Recreation Building. Sponsored by the YMCA of Parkersburg and the city of Vienna, participants will run or walk the 1.25 mile-long course in the woods between the recreation center and Jackson Middle School.
PARKERSBURG — After a period of change and limited access due to COVID-19, the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library wants residents to get reacquainted with its services through the Rediscover Your Library Campaign. “We have missed our patrons since the beginning of the pandemic and want to invite...
SISTERSVILLE — A Memorial Health System hospital has joined a program to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. Sistersville General Hospital has joined local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, West Virginia University, the West Virginia Farmers Market Association, Grow Ohio Valley and others. The year-long...
For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. For the 100th anniversary, a celebration will be held July 2 and 3 to include activities, campfires and games for the whole family. The big event Saturday night is a dinner...
PARKERSBURG — If football ever tinkered with the idea as a year-round sport, Parkersburg South coach Nate Tanner would be all in. The sport is his passion. As he enters his fourth season with the Patriot program, Tanner and his staff are wrapping up their spring session of workouts and just in time to step aside from his usual duties to coach the West Virginia squad for Friday’s Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football All-Star Game at St. Marys High School.
