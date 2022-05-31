ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Marie M. McGregor

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 2 days ago

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Virginia Marie Butcher

Virginia Marie Butcher, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away May 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John D. Hume

John D. Hume, 92 of Little Hocking, Ohio, died at Selby Hospital in Marietta, Ohio. Arrangements being handled by Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Condolences to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gene Hall DeWitt

Gene Hall DeWitt, 91, of Sandyville, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, at Sandyville Church of Christ, with Minister Kyle Lancaster officiating. Visitation, noon – 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial, Ravenswood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.
SANDYVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Susan Kay Rinard

Susan Kay Rinard, 82, of Marietta passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta, with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Savannah J. Wagner

Savannah J. Wagner, 51, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 6, 1970, in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Eugene Parsons and Opal Jane Sinclair. In addition to her parents, Savannah is survived by her husband Joseph...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Maurice Lee Tefft

Maurice Lee Tefft, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Maurice was born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Maurice Samuel Tefft and Reda Rae Burkhart. He worked for Tebay Dairy Company and Broughtons Dairy. Maurice is survived by his...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dorothy Jane Parsons

Dorothy Jane Parsons, 68, of Mineral Wells, passed away May 29, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta. She was born at Salem, WV, Nov. 3, 1953, the daughter of the late Glenn Henry and Irene Lela Gibson Davis. She was a Homemaker and Christian by faith. Dorothy had a heart...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ronald D. McCloy

Ronald D. McCloy, 78, Elizabeth, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. Funeral services for Ronald will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., Parkersburg. Visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2. A full obituary will run in the Wednesday newspaper.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eric Alan Butler

Eric Alan Butler, 48, Belmont, WV, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 18, 1974, he was a son of Teresa Mae Smith Butler and the late Clifford Dale Butler. He was a 1992 graduate of St. Marys High School. He worked at Dupont as a supervisor. Eric loved wrestling and Marshall Sports. He was highly skilled at many forms of construction.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Steven Joseph Carmichael

Steven Joseph Carmichael, 69, of Ravenswood, passed away May 27, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. Service was Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, with Pastor David Long officiating. Condolences may be shared at castofuneralhome.com.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A.D. Steed

A.D. Steed, now safe in the arms of Jesus, was born June 28, 1939. He passed away peacefully at home May 31, 2022. Born to the late Martin V. and Jessie L. Steed of Waverly, West Virginia. He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1956, where he played basketball and...
WAVERLY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Edward Allen “Ed” Broome

Edward Allen “Ed” Broome, 87, of Glenville, WV; (Baldwin Community) departed this earthly life in the mid-morning hours of Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born April 29, 1935 in Tulsa, OK; son of the late Alonzo Edward...
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Randall C. Bell

Randall Chester Bell, 72 of Parkersburg, passed away May 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 6, 1949 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Noble S. and Ruby Newbanks Bell. Randy was President and Co-Founder of Williamstown Fabricators. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Masonic...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sally Jane Kerns

Sally Jane Kerns, 85, of Belpre, OH died May 29, 2022 at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on February 23, 1937 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Earl and Lucy Sweesy Skinner. She began working for Belpre City Schools in 1974 and retired from...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Brian Lee Barker

Brian Lee Barker, 60, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born February 1, 1962, in Vallejo, CA, a son of Charlotte A. Smith Barker of Mineral Wells and the late Jack L. Barker, former Pennsboro Chief of Police. Brian attended Parkersburg South...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna Mud Run ready to hit pay dirt Saturday

VIENNA — The second annual Vienna Mud Run will be held starting with registration 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Vienna Recreation Building. Sponsored by the YMCA of Parkersburg and the city of Vienna, participants will run or walk the 1.25 mile-long course in the woods between the recreation center and Jackson Middle School.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court between May 26-30: * Timothy Wayne Snyder, 41, Vincent, waived a preliminary hearing on third-offense driving on a revoked license. * Natasha Ann Fish, 26, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to a DUI, fined $345.25 and sentenced to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Henry Cooper Log Cabin Museum opens Sunday

PARKERSBURG — The Henry Cooper Log Cabin Museum in Parkersburg’s City Park will open for the season Sunday, June 5. The Centennial Chapter of the Daughters of American Pioneers, which operates the log cabin museum, will hold its annual Henry Cooper Day from 1-4 p.m. Sunday with free admission and tours.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rediscover Your Library Campaign now underway

PARKERSBURG — After a period of change and limited access due to COVID-19, the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library wants residents to get reacquainted with its services through the Rediscover Your Library Campaign. “We have missed our patrons since the beginning of the pandemic and want to invite...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida plans 100th birthday celebration in July

For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. For the 100th anniversary, a celebration will be held July 2 and 3 to include activities, campfires and games for the whole family. The big event Saturday night is a dinner...
WATERFORD, OH

