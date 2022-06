CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor. A Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty after the victim, who was 11 at the time of the incident, testified that Brown solicited her for a sexual act while she was visiting the Isle of Palms with family. Brown was dating her aunt at the time.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO