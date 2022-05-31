ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

PFKP alleviates glucose starvation-induced metabolic stress in lung cancer cells via AMPK-ACC2 dependent fatty acid oxidation

By Jiaqing Chen
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer cells adopt metabolic reprogramming to promote cell survival under metabolic stress. A key regulator of cell metabolism is AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) which promotes catabolism while suppresses anabolism. However, the underlying mechanism of AMPK in handling metabolic stress in cancer remains to be fully understood. In this study, by performing...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Caffeic acid phenethyl ester suppresses intestinal FXR signaling and ameliorates nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by inhibiting bacterial bile salt hydrolase activity

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted extracellular vesicles suppress insulin secretion through miR-122 to impair systemic glucose homeostasis and contribute to tumour growth

Epidemiological studies demonstrate an association between breast cancer (BC) and systemic dysregulation of glucose metabolism. However, how BC influences glucose homeostasis remains unknown. We show that BC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) suppress pancreatic insulin secretion to impair glucose homeostasis. EV-encapsulated miR-122 targets PKM in Î²-cells to suppress glycolysis and ATP-dependent insulin exocytosis. Mice receiving high-miR-122 EVs or bearing BC tumours exhibit suppressed insulin secretion, enhanced endogenous glucose production, impaired glucose tolerance and fasting hyperglycaemia. These effects contribute to tumour growth and are abolished by inhibiting EV secretion or miR-122, restoring PKM in Î²-cells or supplementing insulin. Compared with non-cancer controls, patients with BC have higher levels of circulating EV-encapsulated miR-122 and fasting glucose concentrations but lower fasting insulin; miR-122 levels are positively associated with glucose and negatively associated with insulin. Therefore, EV-mediated impairment of whole-body glycaemic control may contribute to tumour progression and incidence of type 2 diabetes in some patients with BC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hepatocyte-derived MANF mitigates ethanol-induced liver steatosis in mice via enhancing ASS1 activity and activating AMPK pathway

Hepatic steatosis plays a detrimental role in the onset and progression of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF) is an evolutionarily conserved protein related to the unfolded protein response. Recent studies have demonstrated that MANF plays an important role in liver diseases. In this study, we investigated the role of MANF in ethanol-induced steatosis and the underlying mechanisms. We showed that the hepatic MANF expression was markedly upregulated in mouse model of ALD by chronic-plus-single-binge ethanol feeding. Moreover, after chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding, hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout (HKO) mice displayed more severe hepatic steatosis and liver injury than wild-type (WT) control mice. Immunoprecipitation-coupled MS proteomic analysis revealed that arginosuccinate synthase 1 (ASS1), a rate-limiting enzyme in the urea cycle, resided in the same immunoprecipitated complex with MANF. Hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout led to decreased ASS1 activity, whereas overexpression of MANF contributed to enhanced ASS1 activity in vitro. In addition, HKO mice displayed unique urea cycle metabolite patterns in the liver with elevated ammonia accumulation after ethanol feeding. ASS1 is known to activate AMPK by generating an intracellular pool of AMP from the urea cycle. We also found that MANF supplementation significantly ameliorated ethanol-induced steatosis in vivo and in vitro by activating the AMPK signaling pathway, which was partly ASS1 dependent. This study demonstrates a new mechanism in which MANF acts as a key molecule in maintaining hepatic lipid homeostasis by enhancing ASS1 activity and uncovers an interesting link between lipid metabolism and the hepatic urea cycle under excessive alcohol exposure.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Degrading a key cancer cell-surface protein to invigorate immune attack on tumors

One powerful way cancer cells defend against tumor-killing immune cells is to load up their cell surface with a protein known as PD-L1. Now a team of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers led by Roger S. Lo, MD, Ph.D., has identified a method to degrade tumor cell-surface PD-L1, thereby making tumors susceptible to immune attack. This approach, in combination with existing therapies, could improve treatment responses of metastatic melanoma and other cancers by suppressing resistance to current therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Waning humoral immune responses to inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with severe liver disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 174 (2022) Cite this article. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still ongoing around the world. Patients with severe liver disease (SLD), such as compensated cirrhosis (CC), decompensated cirrhosis (DC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), are highly vulnerable and have worse outcomes from COVID-191. Vaccines are effective measure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, severe disease, and mortality. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)2, and in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)3. However, data are limited on the safety and immunogenicity of inactivated vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in SLD patients. Additionally, the memory B cells (MBCs) responses and immunological memory after vaccination in SLD patients is still unclear. Hence, we aim to explore the safety, antibody responses, and MBCs responses of inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV or CoronaVac) in SLD patients through a prospective observational study (NCT05007665).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulation of microRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in mesothelial and mesothelioma cell lines after asbestiform fiber exposure

Experimental evidence demonstrated that fluoro-edenite (FE) can develop chronic respiratory diseases and elicit carcinogenic effects. Environmental exposure to FE fibers is correlated with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). An early diagnosis of MPM, and a comprehensive health monitoring of the patients exposed to FE fibers are two clinical issues that may be solved by the identification of specific biomarkers. We reported the microRNA (miRNA) and transfer RNA-derived non coding RNA (tRNA-derived ncRNA) transcriptome in human normal mesothelial and malignant mesothelioma cell lines exposed or not exposed to several concentration FE fibers. Furthermore, an interactive mesothelioma-based network was derived by using NetME tool. In untreated condition, the expression of miRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in tumor cells was significantly different with respect to non-tumor samples. Moreover, interesting and significant changes were found after the exposure of both cells lines to FE fibers. The network-based pathway analysis showed several signaling and metabolic pathways potentially involved in the pathogenesis of MPM. From papers analyzed by NetME, it is clear that many miRNAs can positively or negatively influence various pathways involved in MPM. For the first time, the analysis of tRNA-derived ncRNAs molecules in the context of mesothelioma has been made by using in vitro systems. Further studies will be designed to test and validate their diagnostic potential in high-risk individuals' liquid biopsies.
CANCER
Nature.com

High-risk disease in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: beyond the R-ISS and IMWG definitions

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasma metabolites associated with functional and clinical outcomes in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type 2 diabetes

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is increasingly treated with medications for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Whether metabolic derangements in HFrEF and T2DM are associated with differential outcomes remains unclear. Therefore, understanding molecular pathways in HFrEF and T2DM and their effects on clinical endpoints is important. The FIGHT trial randomized 300 individuals with HFrEF and a recent HF hospitalization to liraglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) versus placebo to assess effects on mortality, HF rehospitalization, and 6-month change in NT-ProBNP. Although the trial showed no clinical benefit of liraglutide, the trial population was highly enriched for individuals with T2DM. Sixty metabolites were quantified via mass spectrometry in plasma from 254 FIGHT participants (N"‰="‰147 (57.9%) with T2DM). Principal components analysis reduced the high number of correlated metabolites into uncorrelated factors. The association of factor levels with 90-day changes in 6-min walk distance (6MWD) and NT-proBNP, and with time to mortality or HF hospitalization were evaluated. There were no changes in metabolite factors according to treatment assignment. However, in analyses stratified by T2DM status, changes in five plasma metabolite factors correlated with changes in functional outcomes beyond adjustment: factor 2 (branched-chain amino acids [BCAA]) correlated with changes in NT-proBNP (ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.291, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) and 6MWD (Ï="‰0.265, p"‰="‰0.011); factor 1 (medium-chain acylcarnitines; "‰ÏÂ ="‰0.220, p"‰="‰0.008), factor 4 (long-chain dicarboxylacylcarnitines; Ï"‰="‰0.191, p"‰="‰0.019), factor 5 (long-chain acylcarnitines; ÏÂ ="‰0.198, p"‰="‰0.017), and factor 8 (urea cycle metabolites; ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.239, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“3), correlated with change in NT-proBNP. Factor 4 was associated with time-to-event (HR"‰="‰1.513 [95% CI 1.208"“1.896], p"‰="‰3"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) with a trend towards stronger prognostic effect in T2DM (T2DM: p"‰="‰1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3, non-T2DM: p"‰="‰0.1). We identified metabolites of BCAA, urea cycle and fatty acid metabolism as biomarkers of HFrEF outcomes, with observed differences in HFrEF patients with T2DM. Such biomarkers might enable future diagnostic or therapeutic interventions in individuals with HFrEF and T2DM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
CANCER
Nature.com

IGF-1 release in the medial prefrontal cortex mediates the rapid and sustained antidepressant-like actions of ketamine

Ketamine, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, exerts rapid and sustained antidepressant actions. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and vascular endothelial growth factor in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is essential for the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine. However, the role of other neurotrophic factors in the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine has not been fully investigated. Since the intra-mPFC infusion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) reportedly produced antidepressant-like effects, the present study examined the role of endogenous intra-mPFC IGF-1 signaling in the antidepressant-like actions of ketamine. In vivo microdialysis showed that ketamine (10 and 30"‰mg/kg) significantly increased extracellular IGF-1 levels in the mPFC of male C57BL/6J mice for at least 5"‰h. Infusion of an IGF-1 neutralizing antibody (nAb; 160"‰ng/side) into the mPFC 15"‰min before or 2"‰h after ketamine injection blocked the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine in three different behavioral paradigms (forced swim, female urine sniffing, and novelty-suppressed feeding tests were conducted 1, 3 and 4 days post-ketamine, respectively). The ketamine-like antidepressant-like actions of the intra-mPFC infusion of BDNF (100"‰ng/side) and IGF-1 (50"‰ng/side) respectively were not blocked by co-infused IGF-1 nAb and BDNF nAb (200"‰ng/side). Moreover, intra-mPFC infusion of IGF-1 nAb 2"‰h post-ketamine blocked the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine in a murine lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced depression model. Intra-mPFC IGF-1 infusion also produced antidepressant-like effects in the LPS-challenged mice via mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 activation. These results suggest that persistent release of IGF-1, independently of BDNF, in the mPFC is essential for the antidepressant-like actions of ketamine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Human cerebral spheroids undergo 4-aminopyridine-induced, activity associated changes in cellular composition and microrna expression

Activity-induced neurogenesis has been extensively studied in rodents but the lack of ante mortem accessibility to human brain at the cellular and molecular levels limits studies of the process in humans. Using cerebral spheroids derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), we investigated the effects of 4-aminopyridine (4AP) on neuronal activity and associated neurogenesis. Our studies demonstrate that 4AP increases neuronal activity in 3-month-old cerebral spheroids while increasing numbers of new neurons and decreasing the population of new glial cells. We also observed a significant decrease in the expression of miR-135a, which has previously been shown to be decreased in exercise-induced neurogenesis. Predicted targets of miR-135a include key participants in the SMAD2/3 and BDNF pathways. Together, our results suggest that iPSC-derived cerebral spheroids are an attractive model to study several aspects of activity-induced neurogenesis.
SCIENCE

