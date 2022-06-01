Fresno area's holiday weekend sees multiple separate domestic violence attacks

Gerardo Melchor never expected his sister's marriage would go from violent to deadly.

The family of 32-year-old Bianca Armenta says she was stabbed to death Saturday morning with her four children in the house. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the murder stemmed from domestic violence.

"There were times that she would tell me he is being abusive," Melchor said. "She left once but because of the kids, she said it was better to go back and he told her he would change."

The family says Bianca and her husband were together on and off for about 14 years. Her brother says in front of family, the couple was hard to read.

"How could he have done it," Melchor said. "It just kept coming to my mind like out of all of the times that we were together, you never really finish getting to know a person."

Officials haven't made an arrest in connection with her death, but say their person of interest is currently hospitalized with injuries.

The Marjaree Mason Center provides support for victims of domestic violence and says oftentimes, the abuse is even worse than we think.

"If you are seeing that out in the public for everyone to see, you can only imagine what is going on behind closed doors," says Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder.

Domestic violence is what led to a man being killed in Atwater Friday afternoon by 22-year-old Jason Dominguez. Officials say the altercation leading up to the shooting was related to a violent relationship between a woman who lived at the Atwater apartment and the man who was killed.

Saturday in Fresno, deputies discovered a man and woman shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide. They have been identified as 87-year-old Richard Dillon and 76-year-old Claudia Dillon. Authorities identified Dillon as the victim.

Then Fresno Police say a family disturbance at Polk and Dayton Avenues led to a victim being stabbed at least two times by their brother-in-law. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Marjaree Mason Center says cases of domestic violence tend to rise in the summer. The organization offers resources and safe, discreet help for victims to escape violence before it further escalates.

"Do it for the sake of yourself and for your kids because at the end of the day, the ones that are suffering are your children," Linder said.