PARKERSBURG — If football ever tinkered with the idea as a year-round sport, Parkersburg South coach Nate Tanner would be all in. The sport is his passion. As he enters his fourth season with the Patriot program, Tanner and his staff are wrapping up their spring session of workouts and just in time to step aside from his usual duties to coach the West Virginia squad for Friday’s Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football All-Star Game at St. Marys High School.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO