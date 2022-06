05.30.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – 2 vegetation fires broke out on the On-ramp to eastbound Hwy 94 & the southbound I-805 from Home Ave. Firefighters quickly attacked the two fires and stopped them before they could reach any of the houses on top of the hill. The on-ramp was closed by the CHP. Both fires were within 30-40 feet of each other. The fires are considered to be suspicious and the MAST Team was called in to investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

