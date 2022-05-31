ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GSK to spend up to $3.3 bln on Affinivax to boost vaccines roster

By Pushkala Aripaka
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNDaD_0fvOPrC900
GSK logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 31 (Reuters) - GSK (GSK.L) on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S. biotech Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion, its second major deal in two months, giving the British pharmaceutical giant access to the company's roster of next-generation vaccines.

GSK, one of the world's major vaccine makers, has been under pressure to shore up its pharmaceutical pipeline ahead of the separation in July of its consumer business, home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.

The drugmaker's newer shingles vaccine has been a key growth driver as demand has returned after disruption to immunisations during the pandemic, but GSK needs a new product to bolster the vaccines business, which made 6.78 billion pounds ($8.54 billion) in 2021.

GSK is also facing competition from vaccine candidates from rivals Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) using newer mRNA technology.

GSK will pay Affinivax $2.1 billion upfront and up to $1.2 billion in potential milestones. The acquisition comes after GSK last month indicated an appetite for further deals following its $1.9 billion purchase of Sierra Oncology (SRRA.O). read more

"While this marks a step in the right direction with regard to the group's strategy, we're mindful that owning the treatment and making money from it are two very different things," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy.

London-listed GSK on Tuesday also reiterated its outlook for 2022 and its medium-term targets.

Privately-held Affinivax gives GSK its next-generation vaccines under development, the most advanced of which are for pneumococcal diseases, such as pneumonia, meningitis, bloodstream infections and sinusitis.

GSK has its own, older, pneumococcal vaccine called Synflorix, which was approved for European and U.S. use in 2009, and which competes with Pfizer's Prevnar and Merck's (MRK.N) Pneumovax.

Affinivax's newer vaccine technology is designed to strengthen the breadth of immunity against a pathogen, such that an immune-boosting adjuvant is not necessary.

($1 = 0.7942 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Sriraj Kalluvila and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

(Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

H&H working with FDA to up U.S. baby formula supplies

LONDON (Reuters) - Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval to send more infant formula supplies to the United States, a top executive said. Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types of its...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Biotechnology#The Vaccines#Bloodstream Infections#British#Sierra Oncology
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher * Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher. ** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more. ** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT * Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst (Adds details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, as of 0539 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 9 of $1,873.79. Gold prices have risen about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,872.10. The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. "We think prices have seen an important low around $1,828 this week, and with bullish momentum having returned, a move towards $1,900 seems feasible," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by a dip in the dollar and data that showed U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected last month. Signs of an economic crisis can be supportive for gold demand, as investors consider it a safe-haven asset. "We also note that large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold last week, for the first week in six, which suggests there’s support at lower levels," Simpson added. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half-percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signalled on Thursday. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest. Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,879 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,892, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver , which gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, has climbed 1.1% so far this week. Platinum eased 0.5% to $1,017.57, but is set for a weekly uptick of about 7%, its most since June 2021. Palladium climbed 1% to $2,073.20. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility

June 3 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor said on Friday that the death of a young man at a meat plant operated by BRF (BRFS3.SA) in the southern state of Parana is under investigation. "It is a tragedy, we are dealing with another death at a meat packing plant,"...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron sees unprecedented shocks in economy

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging ones he has ever faced in his career. "This is among if not the most complex, dynamic environment I've ever seen...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

June 4 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies. The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty...
STURGIS, MI
Reuters

EU's Gentiloni aims to present Stability Pact reform after summer

TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday he aimed to present a reform of the eurozone Stability Pact after the summer, adding that the new rules would likely include country-specific debt targets. The European Union pact stipulates an upper limit of 60% for the ratio between...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Congo auditor says $400 million went missing from state mining company

KINSHASA, June 4 (Reuters) - More than $400 million in tax advances and loans that Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company Gecamines said it paid to the national treasury cannot be found, according to a report by the government's public finances watchdog. State miner Gecamines holds minority stakes in...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy