Tampa, FL

Conference Final storylines feature big scorers, Lightning three-peat try

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd four teams are left standing. The New York Rangers filled out the conference final bracket in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena on Monday. The win earned the Rangers a date with...

www.nhl.com

NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche (Game 2)

The Oilers aim to even up their Western Conference Final series against the Avs in Colorado on Thursday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to rebound against the Avalanche in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final series at Ball Arena in Colorado. You...
DENVER, CO
NHL

2022 NHL Draft order set through first 28 picks

Remaining four spots to be determined by conference finals, Stanley Cup Final. The first 28 picks of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Lightning: 3 bold predictions for 2022 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Rangers

The dreams of a three-peat remain very much alive for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who booked their tickets to the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference finals after a sensational sweep of the Florida Panthers, this season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, in the second round. Up next for the Lightning is a best-of-7 series date with the New York Rangers, whose style is quite different from Tampa Bay’s previous two opponents. This series is expected to mostly hinge on which elite goalie will outplay the other, but surprises are always welcome in the NHL postseason. With that said, here are three predictions for Tampa Bay in this Lightning vs. Rangers series, which kicks off this Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
NHL

Vasilevskiy-Shesterkin matchup in East Final has teammates picking sides

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Barclay Goodrow, like everyone else with the Tampa Bay Lightning and beyond, has touted Andrei Vasilevskiy as the best goalie in the world, the only one you'd want in your net in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oh, how that narrative has changed for Goodrow. "I'll take 'Shesty'...
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Bertuzzi enjoys return to form in 2021-22

After Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 30th goal of the season during the closing seconds of the Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 regular-season finale on April 29 against the New Jersey Devils, he couldn't help but grin as his teammates embraced him to celebrate the impressive scoring milestone. It was a special...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

3 Keys: Oilers at Avalanche, Game 1 of Western Conference Final

Edmonton hoping for fast start; Rantanen aims to find scoring touch for Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers each return to the Western Conference Final for the first time in more than 15 years when they play Game 1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. The Avalanche, who defeated the...
DENVER, CO
NHL

TALKING POINTS: Oilers speak ahead of the Western Conference Final

Read the full transcript from Monday's interviews and watch the full media availabilities below. Holland on the similarities of Colorado and Edmonton in their post-season journeys:. "You nailed a lot of it. In the LA series, we went through a lot of adversity to play our way in. Then in...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Storylines aplenty leading into Game 1 between the Bolts and Rangers

Take your pick from the elite goaltending matchup, Goodrow facing his former team, Tampa Bay's long layoff and the Rangers' regular season sweep. Tonight, we're going to party like it's 2015. Seven years later, we have another Eastern Conference Final featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Logan Stankoven wins two awards, including WHL Player of the Year

Dallas' second-round pick from the 2021 NHL Draft finished third among WHL skaters in regular-season scoring with 104 points in 59 games, while only accumulating 16 minutes of penalties over that span. 4:43 PM. The Western Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Stars prospect Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Kopitar of Kings wins Messier NHL Leadership Award

Center honored for leading role in community growing game of hockey. Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Wednesday, presented to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.
NHL

Slafkovsky intrigued by Devils, No. 1 International skater for 2022 Draft

Kulich planning to stay in Czech Republic; Brennan a 'lion' in goal; Nemec eyes North America next season on Day 4 of Combine. The 2022 NHL Scouting Combine is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, which will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and sounds.
NHL
NHL

Smith not taking run in Stanley Cup Playoffs with Oilers for granted

DENVER -- Mike Smith was smiling ear to ear at Ball Arena on the eve of the start of the Western Conference Final. The Edmonton Oilers goalie, who turned 40 in March, will start Game 1 of the best-of-7 series against the Colorado Avalanche here on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS). It's Smith's first trip to the conference final since 2012, when he played for the Arizona Coyotes. They lost that series to the Los Angeles Kings in five games.
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers try to even Western Final vs. Avalanche

Lightning need to shore up defensively against 'Kid Line,' Rangers in East. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Thursday, the 32nd day of the postseason. On Tap. Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (8...
NHL

Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 26 - 29 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings made their mark at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. All six players in the World Championship who suited up for the Red Wings this season made the quarterfinals, and two players - defenseman Filip Hronek and forward Jakub Vrana of the Czech Republic - took home hardware as bronze medalists in the international tournament.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Lightning vow to rebound after Game 1 loss to Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Lightning didn't have a lot of positives to point to and weren't interested in ready-made excuses following their 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. So they tipped their caps...
NHL
NHL

Korchinski's skating, work ethic stand out ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Defenseman modeling game after Makar of Avalanche, hopes to become more well-rounded player. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with profiles and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Kevin Korchinski with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
NHL

Rosen signs two-year, two-way extension

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract extension. Rosen, 28, was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 30, 2021. During the 2021-22 season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Benn enjoys night out at Texas Rangers game

Stars captain throws first pitch, takes batting practice at Globe Life Field. Jamie Benn traded in his hockey stick for a baseball bat Wednesday. The Dallas Stars captain enjoyed a night out at the Texas Rangers ballpark, Globe Life Field. Benn took batting practice before the Rangers game against the...
NHL
NHL

Combine Part of the Process | DRAFT

"You've played both center and right wing. Which do you prefer? Where do you see yourself playing at the NHL level?" "What type of learner are you? A visual learner? Can you see it on the board or do you need to see it on the ice?" A collection of...
NHL

