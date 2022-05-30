ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Frontier supercomputer debuts as world’s fastest, breaking exascale barrier

Oak Ridge National Laboratory
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking today as the world’s fastest on the 59th TOP500 list, with 1.1 exaflops of performance. The system is the first to achieve an unprecedented level of computing performance known as exascale, a threshold of a...

www.ornl.gov

