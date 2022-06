Because of rainouts and graduations, the entire 2A-45 baseball sectional at South Ripley, less three innings, was played all in one day- Monday. The first game between Switzerland County and Southwestern Hanover got five innings in last week. The suspended game picked up Monday in the sixth inning. The Pacers went ahead 3-2 in the sixth, Southwestern tied the game in the seventh then won the game 4-3 in the eighth.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO