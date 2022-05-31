ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

deadCenter Film Festival is back in-person in OKC

By Nate Fisher
OKC VeloCity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rite of early summer in OKC and an international draw, the deadCenter Film Festival is finally coming back to downtown as an in-person event Thursday June 9 through Sunday the 12th. Once called one of the “coolest film festivals in...

OKC VeloCity

gBETA OKC event June 7 to showcase spring cohort startups

Hear pitches from gBETA Oklahoma City's latest startup accelerator participants along with food, drinks, live music, networking and more at one of OKC's newest venues, Beer City Music Hall, on June 7 at 5:30 to 8 p.m. gBETA Oklahoma City is a 7-week accelerator program that focuses on early-stage startups...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
New Underground Bar Coming To Oklahoma City

Oklahoma's City's first-ever underground cocktail bar is opening Thursday inside the First National Center. It's called the Library of Distilled Spirits. Patrons will enter through the basement and into "The Vault," which was once the vault of the former bank. Customers will be served cocktails and light food options while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Second life: Sand Springs couple has big plans for Discoveryland property

Many Tulsans have fond memories of Discoveryland, where so many of us spent a few summer evenings watching performances of “Oklahoma!”. The community theater tradition dates back to 1978, with more than 100,000 visitors attending performances annually. But after wild popularity and various financial issues, the venue had its final curtain call in 2011. The place sat unused, decaying and forgotten.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Two Groups in Oklahoma Are Developing a Blueprint for Successful Queer-Owned Restaurants

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
OKC Pride on 39th Street to host 2022 Pride events from June 3 - 5

OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Pride on 39th Street 2022 will be held Friday through Sunday, June 3rd-5th. Pride events will include the annual Pride Parade and Pride Festival. OKC Pride, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the Health Education and Welfare of the Oklahoma LGBTQ+ Community. OKC Pride has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKCPS Foundation partners with Metropolitan Library System to host summer events sponsored by Children’s Hospital OU Health

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation and the Metropolitan Library System are partnering together to plan a lineup of exciting events this summer to encourage students to read over the break. The ReadOKC On the Go! Book Bus events begin Wednesday, June 1 with a Summer Launch Event at Almonte Library and continues with four more events throughout the summer months at locations across the metro area. These visits are made possible thanks to a generous donation from Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Celebrate National Donut Day with free treat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What better way to kick off a Friday than with a doughnut?. Dunkin’ announced that it is celebrating National Donut Day on Friday, June 3 by giving customers a special deal. Guests can celebrate by purchasing their favorite drink. In return, they will receive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma leaders release statements following deadly shooting at Tulsa medical clinic

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders released statements after police said an active shooter situation at a Tulsa medical center left four victims dead. Shortly after 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an active shooter at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital, near 61st and Yale. Responding officers heard gunshots on the second floor.
TULSA, OK
Catch iconic Sapulpa locations in this new show starring Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs”

What do a can of Pringles, Hedy Lamarr, snowflakes, Mike Rowe and Sapulpa all have in common?. A new television series on Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN) based on a popular Podcast “The Way I Heard It” with Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” features five Sapulpa locations, and portions of additional episodes are currently being filmed in Sapulpa and across the state of Oklahoma.
SAPULPA, OK

