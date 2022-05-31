ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers will play Lightning in Eastern Conference Final

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers advanced with a 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the second round on Monday. The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory in Game 4 at Amalie Arena...

www.nhl.com

ClutchPoints

The perfect reason why the Lightning will definitely win in Game 2 vs. Rangers

Part of what makes the Tampa Bay Lightning special is their ability to forget about a loss in the playoffs and rebound from it like it did not happen. In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Bolts have not lost in nearly 20 of their last games following a defeat in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game. That sounds great for Lightning fans, and not so much for the New York Rangers, who pull off a surprising 6-2 win in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a lopsided Game 1 loss

It wasn't an ideal start for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, falling to the New York Rangers 6-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Not only was it a tough start to the series, but it was a tough start to the game. Chris Kreider opened...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Rangers - Game 1

Live updates from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden. The Lightning end a nine-day layoff between rounds when they face the Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday in New York. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM,...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Lightning vow to rebound after Game 1 loss to Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Lightning didn't have a lot of positives to point to and weren't interested in ready-made excuses following their 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. So they tipped their caps...
NHL
NHL

Rangers cruise past Hurricanes in Game 7, advance to East Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The New York Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final with a 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the second round at PNC Arena on Monday. The Rangers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division, will have home-ice advantage against...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Rangers 6, Lightning 2 - Game 1

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Game 1 loss to the Rangers. For much of their series against Florida - a series in which they allowed a total of three goals over four games - the Lightning defended at a very high level. They managed the puck well, prevented odd-man rushes against, protected the front of their net, and limited prime scoring chances.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Recap: Canes Season Comes To A Close In Game 7 Loss To New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes season came to a close Monday, falling to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2 in Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For a fifth consecutive first period the New York Rangers capitalized on a Carolina penalty, jumping out to a 1-0 lead just 3:40 in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

2022 NHL Draft order set through first 28 picks

Remaining four spots to be determined by conference finals, Stanley Cup Final. The first 28 picks of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
NHL

Vasilevskiy-Shesterkin matchup in East Final has teammates picking sides

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Barclay Goodrow, like everyone else with the Tampa Bay Lightning and beyond, has touted Andrei Vasilevskiy as the best goalie in the world, the only one you'd want in your net in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oh, how that narrative has changed for Goodrow. "I'll take 'Shesty'...
NHL
NHL

Canes Reassign Kochetkov, LaFontaine To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kochetkov, 22, posted a 13-1-1 record, 2.09 goals-against average and .921...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Game 1 goes to the Rangers

Tampa Bay falls 6-2 to the Rangers in the series-opener on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. For the second time in this postseason, the Lightning find themselves in an early hole because of a lopsided Game 1 defeat. Tied at one to start the second period, New York outscored the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

3 Keys: Oilers at Avalanche, Game 1 of Western Conference Final

Edmonton hoping for fast start; Rantanen aims to find scoring touch for Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers each return to the Western Conference Final for the first time in more than 15 years when they play Game 1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. The Avalanche, who defeated the...
DENVER, CO
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche (Game 2)

The Oilers aim to even up their Western Conference Final series against the Avs in Colorado on Thursday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to rebound against the Avalanche in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final series at Ball Arena in Colorado. You...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers try to even Western Final vs. Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS) It could be another wild matchup between the two teams, who scored a combined 14 goals in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, with the Avalanche winning 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Pavel Francouz will start in goal for Colorado and replace Darcy Kuemper, who left at 7:19 of the second period of Game 1 because of an upper-body injury. Francouz allowed three goals on 21 shots in relief. Mike Smith will start for Edmonton; he was pulled at 6:20 of the second period of Game 1 after allowing six goals on 25 shots. With an assist Thursday, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl can become the fifth player in NHL history with a double-digit point streak in the playoffs, joining Bobby Orr (11 games in 1972), Mario Lemeiux (10 games in 1991), Al MacInnis (10 games in 1989) and Bryan Trottier (10 games in 1981).
DENVER, CO
NHL

Kopitar of Kings wins Messier NHL Leadership Award

Center honored for leading role in community growing game of hockey. Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Wednesday, presented to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Sapovaliv learned from Jagr, excelled in OHL ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Saginaw forward played one season with future Hall of Famer before coming to North America. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with profiles and other features. Today, a look at center Matyas Sapovaliv with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL

