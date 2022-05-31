Rangers will play Lightning in Eastern Conference Final

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS) It could be another wild matchup between the two teams, who scored a combined 14 goals in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, with the Avalanche winning 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Pavel Francouz will start in goal for Colorado and replace Darcy Kuemper, who left at 7:19 of the second period of Game 1 because of an upper-body injury. Francouz allowed three goals on 21 shots in relief. Mike Smith will start for Edmonton; he was pulled at 6:20 of the second period of Game 1 after allowing six goals on 25 shots. With an assist Thursday, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl can become the fifth player in NHL history with a double-digit point streak in the playoffs, joining Bobby Orr (11 games in 1972), Mario Lemeiux (10 games in 1991), Al MacInnis (10 games in 1989) and Bryan Trottier (10 games in 1981).

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO