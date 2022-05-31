ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce...

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Chick-fil-A Required To Address Parking, Traffic Issues

After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
NWS: An Evening with Daniel Bergner

This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
TCLP Tree-Clearing Project Starts Tuesday On Parsons Road

Contractors for Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) will begin a project to remove approximatey 238 trees along Parsons Road near Oakwood Cemetery today (Tuesday), with work expected to be complete by June 13. The trees are being removed as part of a project to upgrade 2.71 miles of transmission...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Infrastructure, Housing, Mental Healthcare Top Survey Priorities For County ARPA Spending

Supporting critical infrastructure needs, increasing attainable workforce housing, and enhancing mental/behavioral health and other social services topped the priority list of 1,841 people who responded to a survey on how Grand Traverse County commissioners should spend $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County commissioners discussed the survey results at their Wednesday meeting, where they also approved adding another community police officer in Garfield Township and deferred requested raises for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission after citing concerns with the board’s autonomy and community responsiveness.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

