ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

traverseticker.com
 2 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Community Potluck

Held the first Weds. of every month. This month has an Italian theme. Tableware, coffee, tea & water is provided. Bring a dish to pass if able.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
traverseticker.com

NWS: An Evening with Daniel Bergner

This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Chick-fil-A Required To Address Parking, Traffic Issues

After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipice#Arts Center#Gallery#Paintings Poems
traverseticker.com

Infrastructure, Housing, Mental Healthcare Top Survey Priorities For County ARPA Spending

Supporting critical infrastructure needs, increasing attainable workforce housing, and enhancing mental/behavioral health and other social services topped the priority list of 1,841 people who responded to a survey on how Grand Traverse County commissioners should spend $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County commissioners discussed the survey results at their Wednesday meeting, where they also approved adding another community police officer in Garfield Township and deferred requested raises for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission after citing concerns with the board’s autonomy and community responsiveness.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy