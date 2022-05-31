Pop-Up Peepers: All About Ants

No doubt many of us will have noticed more pesky flies buzzing around our home as the weather gets warmer. With windows open more often and flies attracted to any sort of ripe fruit, rubbish, veg or moisture we have around, it's easy to see why they seem to multiply in numbers at this time of year.
Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
PESTS can eat away at the hard work people put into their gardens. Thankfully, peels from a popular fruit can be the easiest way to get rid of damaging insects, so gardeners shouldn't be quick to discard them. Orange peels can help get rid of the pests that run rampage...
WITH sunny spells sweeping across the nation, it's likely many of us will be spending more time in our gardens. But following a rainy and frosty winter, the chances are, your grass is far from looking green, thick and healthy. So, if your lawn is covered in brown patches and...
Tomatoes are not only my favorite backyard crop -- they’re also the most popular among American home gardeners. And it’s no wonder: Have you ever compared a supermarket tomato to a backyard one? The homegrown scent alone will transport you straight to summer. Another benefit of growing your...
Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
Originally Posted On: https://www.backyardalpha.com/plants-that-repel-mosquitoes/. I hope you love this article! By the way, any links on this page that lead to products on Amazon or other vendors are affiliate links and I earn a commission if you make a purchase. Thanks in advance for your support!. In this article, we’ll...
NOT EVERYONE is blessed with the green fingers that are necessary to keep houseplants alive. But sometimes it's got more to do with your home than your skills. Cindy from Houseplant Help revealed some of the best plants to keep if your home is naturally the more shady side. She...
Slugs and snails can be a mixed blessing in your garden. Slugs are almost exclusively a nuisance, while snails can have some benefits. Generally speaking, however, the drawbacks of each outweigh the benefits, so keeping them under control is key to maintaining a healthy garden. The Benefits of Slugs and...
Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.
Although bumblebees and honeybees get all the attention, there are other bees that are just as important to a blooming ecosystem. Researchers recently uncovered the importance of pollinator diversity and it goes way beyond the bees that are most often in the spotlight. They found that less common bees are more critical to ecosystem health than previously believed.
KEEPING your garden well watered is the key to having lush and healthy grass, plants and flowers throughout the year. Watering too little or too often can cause big problems for your greenery, but so can turning on the hose at the wrong time of day. Dousing your garden with...
Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.
If you've wandered the garden center (or perused plant catalogs), you've probably seen most plants and flowers divided into annuals and perennials. But which ones make the most sense for your garden depends on a number of factors, from your current budget to how often you like to change things up. And for most gardens, a mix of perennials and annuals will give the most bang for your buck (and for your effort).
Alcohol can be an effective insecticide. It can also be an effective herbicide. But it's an indiscriminate herbicide, killing both weeds and any plants that you want to keep alive. There are ample alternative natural insecticides that you can spray directly on plants, most of which are safer and, in...
THE first plant legendary Sun gardening guru Peter Seabrook ever grew was a sweet pea. It began an 80-year-love affair with these sweet, scented flowers. Now the Queen has given her royal seal of approval to a rare lilac example named in honour of Peter, who died in January aged 86.
Rappelling down from the rooftops like Tom Cruise in a Mission Impossible movie, lymantria dispar, known as the spongy moth caterpillar, are HUNGRY. This spring in our region, we're seeing the larvae by the millions, its seems, defoliating trees. The caterpillar invasion is happening again this year, because the naturally...
Comments / 0