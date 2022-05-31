ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pop-Up Peepers: All About Ants

traverseticker.com
 2 days ago

Explore the crawly, but not so creepy,...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert's cleaning hacks that will banish flies from your home

No doubt many of us will have noticed more pesky flies buzzing around our home as the weather gets warmer. With windows open more often and flies attracted to any sort of ripe fruit, rubbish, veg or moisture we have around, it's easy to see why they seem to multiply in numbers at this time of year.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

How to Stop Rabbits From Eating Your Plants and Flowers

Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Insect#Tc Children
BobVila

28 Flower Bed Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Yards

Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KTEN.com

Plants That Repel Mosquitoes & Tips For Repelling Them

Originally Posted On: https://www.backyardalpha.com/plants-that-repel-mosquitoes/. I hope you love this article! By the way, any links on this page that lead to products on Amazon or other vendors are affiliate links and I earn a commission if you make a purchase. Thanks in advance for your support!. In this article, we’ll...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Are Slugs and Snails Good for Your Garden?

Slugs and snails can be a mixed blessing in your garden. Slugs are almost exclusively a nuisance, while snails can have some benefits. Generally speaking, however, the drawbacks of each outweigh the benefits, so keeping them under control is key to maintaining a healthy garden. The Benefits of Slugs and...
Gin Lee

Growing pecan trees from pecans

Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.
Tree Hugger

Bumblebees and Honeybees Aren't the Only Key Bees

Although bumblebees and honeybees get all the attention, there are other bees that are just as important to a blooming ecosystem. Researchers recently uncovered the importance of pollinator diversity and it goes way beyond the bees that are most often in the spotlight. They found that less common bees are more critical to ecosystem health than previously believed.
ANIMALS
Gin Lee

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.
Real Simple

How to Know When to Use Perennials or Annuals in Your Garden

If you've wandered the garden center (or perused plant catalogs), you've probably seen most plants and flowers divided into annuals and perennials. But which ones make the most sense for your garden depends on a number of factors, from your current budget to how often you like to change things up. And for most gardens, a mix of perennials and annuals will give the most bang for your buck (and for your effort).
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Can You Spray Alcohol on Plants?

Alcohol can be an effective insecticide. It can also be an effective herbicide. But it's an indiscriminate herbicide, killing both weeds and any plants that you want to keep alive. There are ample alternative natural insecticides that you can spray directly on plants, most of which are safer and, in...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy