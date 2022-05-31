Reflective Perspectives: Work by Liz Barick Fall

Click here to read the full article. The Guggenheim is committing to the burgeoning field of technology-based art.
The museum announced Wednesday the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative, which encompasses a new annual award program and the creation of a curatorial position dedicated to art that engages with virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, NFTS, and more.
The LG Guggenheim Award, administered by the Guggenheim Foundation, will recognize one artist every year for “groundbreaking achievements in technology-based art.” The award will be juried by an international panel of artists, curators, museum directors, and other art professionals, and carries an unrestricted prize...
