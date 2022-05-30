ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh shares how he's feeling entering second season compared to rookie year

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens selected outside linebacker Odafe Oweh with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He had a solid rookie season, coming out of the gate strong and playing well, but he ended up suffering an injury that caused him to miss the final two games of the 2021 season.

Oweh was one of the Baltimore players to speak to the media following the team’s second day of voluntary organized team activities. The former Penn State University star was asked about how he’s feeling entering his second season as opposed to his rookie year, and he talked about how he feels that he’s farther along now.

“I feel like just the knowledge of things that I didn’t know my rookie year. Things I didn’t even know I didn’t know. In the classroom, in terms of my body, being more prepared. You know I had the shoulder thing. I feel like everything else … I’m farther ahead of where I was rookie camp, [and] all that stuff. I just feel better as an athlete. And then, obviously, being a good outside linebacker, I feel good as well.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses what addition of CB Kyle Fuller does for Baltimore's secondary

The Baltimore Ravens added to their secondary in a big way this offseason, signing Marcus Williams as well as drafting multiple playmakers such as Kyle Hamilton, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams. However, the team wasn’t done there, as they agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller to add quality depth to their cornerback room.
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Still Not At Ravens OTAs This Week

The Baltimore Ravens have begun their voluntary OTA practices today. But their most notable player isn't there. Per Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, quarterback Lamar Jackson is not participating in this week's OTAs. He's one of 17 players on the roster who is skipping it. Jackson is currently involved in a...
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
The Spun

FOX Announces No. 1 Broadcasting Team: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, FOX Sports officially unveiled its lead broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season. Kevin Burkhardt will be taking over as FOX's top play-by-play broadcaster. He'll have large shoes to fill considering he's replacing Joe Buck. Joining Burkhardt in the booth is former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. He's...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
Ranking the 7 best RBs in the NFL for 2022

Ranking the 7 best RBs in the NFL for 2022

In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent a first-round pick on running back Najee Harris. Harris put together a solid rookie campaign and is working hard this offseason to improve even more. The Steelers have also put significant resources into improving the offensive line, which should make Harris even better. How...
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

