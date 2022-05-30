Bleacher Report predicts Ravens' 2022 surprise rookie gem

The Baltimore Ravens had a phenomenal 2022 draft, securing 11 talented prospects that have the ability to shine in the NFL. They balanced out drafting the best players available with what they needed positionally, and it resulted in great players being added to an already loaded roster.

When predicting each NFL team’s 2022 surprise rookie gem, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report had plenty of names to choose from when it came to Baltimore’s draft class. However, he settled on sixth-round running back Tyler Badie and discussed what makes the former University of Missouri star have so much potential.

“The former Missouri playmaker has great explosiveness and ability to impact the offense as a receiver. He totaled 3,889 yards from scrimmage and 34 scores throughout his career despite only being the primary rusher in his senior season. Watch for his quickness and receiving ability to make a difference as he climbs the depth chart while Baltimore rotates backs in its run-heavy offense.”

Badie put up 513 carries for 2,740 yards and 23 touchdowns in four years at Missouri, while also catching 126 passes for 1,149 yards 11 touchdowns through the air. He could initially have a big role depending on the health of fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and he appears suited for the role should he need to be called upon in a big way early.