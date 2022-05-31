Press Release: FDA accepts Dupixent® (dupilumab) for priority review in adults with prurigo nodularis

The need for safe and effective treatment against the various strains of COVID-19 increase, and investigators continue to assess various pharmacologic options. Availability of COVID-19 vaccinations has been an issue for many regions of the world effected by the pandemic.1 Barriers to access and concerns over the vaccination continue to enable the development of viral mutations, whereas overall rates of vaccination have continued to stall.1 The need for safe and effective treatment against the various strains of COVID-19 increase, and investigators continue to assess various pharmacologic options. Antivirals and immunologic therapies that had shown efficacy in trials have continued to diminish in efficacy as mutations emerge.2 Other pharmacologic options studied have failed to show any clinical benefit for patients.3 Finding medications that have clinical efficacy continues to be of the highest importance.

