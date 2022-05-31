Recent shoaling highlights shallow-draft navigation woes

In North Carolina there’s an increase of attacks of wild animals on residents. This new study is from BetOhio.com. They revealed states with the greatest chance of being in an incident with an animal and North Carolina is on the list. North Carolina is ranked #4 on the list with 180 attacks! Since 2000 Texas was the leading state for more than 200 attacks, and California which came in second. Some of attacks were from venomous arthropods, bitten or crushed by reptiles and fish. Where are these people being attacked? Some live in the wild and or taking those hikes in the woods. But most attacks are from bears, wolfs depending on your state’s population. Let’s talk about West Virginia.

