In the trade finance sector, analysts estimate the current market size to be around $17 trillion. In traditional business, members of a business organization can confirm each other, but they still do not fully trust each other. In business, there is a lot of data that cannot be made public. So private companies and corporations will not share the chain with the public through the permissionless blockchain. In the future, the oracle network opens up new forms of NFTs for smart contracts that can perform physical asset swaps. We can look for opportunities in the process of technological maturity.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO