San Francisco, CA

Warriors’ Steve Kerr applauds Giants’ Gabe Kapler for national anthem protests after Uvalde tragedy

By Paulina Dedaj
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr applauded San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler on Sunday for his decision to protest the national anthem in the wake of the Texas school shooting, adding that he believes it’s important for everyone “to express their frustrations.”. Kerr was asked...

