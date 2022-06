CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Reds standout Chris Sabo is out after three seasons as baseball coach at the University of Akron, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. The program had been eliminated in 2015 due to budget issues, but it was announced in 2018 that the program would resume in 2020, and Sabo was hired to begin the reboot.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO