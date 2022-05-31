ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cryptoverse: Will you grow old with bitcoin?

By Jamie McGeever
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnOPv_0fvMyKgj00
A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

May 31 (Reuters) - If you assumed crypto was just a young person's game, think again.

More people in the United States than ever before are turning to cryptocurrencies to help fund their retirement, it seems, even as the recent market carnage provides a stark reminder that this wild market is not for the faint-hearted.

Some 27% of Americans aged 18-60 - around 50 million people - have owned or traded crypto in the past six months, a poll published last week by crypto exchange KuCoin found.

Yet older folk are more devoted to the young asset class than the general population, according to the survey carried out at the end of March, with 28% of those aged 50 and above betting on crypto as part of their early retirement plans.

Their most popular for investing in crypto were that they saw it as the future of finance, they didn't want to miss a hot trend, and they saw it as a way to diversify their portfolios. (See GRAPHIC)

The market turmoil of recent weeks has hushed talk earlier in 2022 that bitcoin and other crypto would win mainstream acceptance and be ushered into pension plans.

"If they (investors) want crypto, it should be a very small allocation of their portfolio, and they should be prepared to lose it," said Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer for multi-asset class strategies at Neuberger Berman.

"We would not recommend it to everybody."

Indeed bitcoin is trading at around $30,000, down 60% from a peak of $69,000 in November. And the market meltdown means many newcomers' investments are deeply in the red.

Nonetheless, crypto investors and analysts are watching like hawks for any indication that bitcoin could bounce back.

JP Morgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou and his global strategy team said last week the crypto mayhem had soured investor sentiment so much that certain metrics signalled a "good entry point for long-term investors."

Bitcoin funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw the largest outflow since May 2021, JP Morgan said, adding that its position proxy for Chicago Mercantile Exchange bitcoin futures was approaching oversold territory.

Using a model based on the volatility ratio of bitcoin to gold, the team estimate "fair value" for bitcoin at $38,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxwLU_0fvMyKgj00
chart

The KuCoin poll comes a week after a survey of 11,000 adults by the Fed found that 12% of Americans dabbled in cryptocurrencies as an investment last year.

It did not break down participants by age, but found almost half of those holding crypto for an investment had an annual income of $100,000 or more, while almost a third had an income under $50,000. read more

If older investors are in the new crypto vanguard, though, has there been a rush from asset managers to meet this demand?

Fidelity Investments caused a stir in April when it announced individuals will soon be allowed to allocate part of their retirement savings in bitcoin through their 401(k) investment plans. read more

"Fidelity always operates and makes decisions with the highest level of integrity and an unwavering commitment to our customers, including those saving for retirement," a Fidelity spokesperson told Reuters.

But if anecdotal evidence from a Reuters-hosted summit of investors and asset managers in New York last week is any guide, it may have the 401k crypto market to itself for a while yet.

The general consensus was that crypto is prohibitively volatile for retirement purposes. Unless you are a sophisticated investor, such as a hedge fund, or are prepared to swallow a hefty loss, then it is best to steer clear.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 5

Related
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Americans#Crypto Exchange
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Bitcoin and other crypto stocks have been rallying in recent days. Investors seemed spooked today over comments about the economy from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Jim Chanos continued to discuss his short thesis for Coinbase. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Surges 143% As Coinbase Announces Surprise Listing

A new altcoin attempting to reward participants for contributions to the Ethereum network is posting gains after a listing from the largest US-based crypto exchange. In an announcement, Coinbase says Optimism (OP) will start trading on Coinbase Pro paired with Tether (USDT) once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. According to...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Meltdown Unveils Fresh Warning for Crypto Traders

A crypto analyst who called Bitcoin’s meltdown below $30,000 is issuing a fresh warning to traders, and says today’s market rally is likely a bull trap. The pseudonymous analyst known as Crypto Capo tells his 321,000 Twitter subscribers that he still expects sizable price drops for altcoins and BTC in the short term.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$71M Crypto Shorts Liquidated In 1 Hour On Monday As Bitcoin Surges

On-chain data shows that crypto traders with open short positions saw $71 million worth of liquidations in a single hour on Monday (ET hours.) What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, $71.13 million shorts were liquidated over a one-hour period as Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to $31,177 during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy