Albany, NY

Hypodermic Needles Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Albany NY, United States: A hypodermic (hypo – under, dermic – the skin) needle is a hollow needle commonly used with a syringe to inject substances into the body or extract fluids from it. It could also be used to take liquid samples from the body; for instance, taking blood from...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Light Therapy Market: Key Players, Applications, Outlook and Forecasts 2021-2031 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, ESOMAR certified market research company Future Market Insights (FMI) global light therapy market is likely to surpass US$ 1 billion in the short-run, expanding at a moderate CAGR in that time period. Long-term prospects appears largely optimistic, with credible opportunities expected to present themselves with respect...
biospace.com

Mitotane Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Mitotane has risen in therapeutic significance due to the utilization of adrenocytolitic activity. The antineoplastic agent has been majorly utilized in adjuvant therapy for the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare but aggressive endocrine tumour. Over the years, endocrinologists, surgeons, and oncologists have collaborated on developing multidisciplinary approaches for the rare endocrine tumour.
biospace.com

Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market Insights by Size, Share and Forecast 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global laboratory temperature control units market was valued at US$ 542.7 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Launch of innovative laboratory temperature control products, awareness about companies providing laboratory temperature control units, strong distributorship in...
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
biospace.com

Positron Emission Tomography Market Size, Shares and Trends | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The positron emission tomography market has been anticipated to experience various novel growth opportunities in the near future. The growth impetuses in the global market are commonly attributed to the rising demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals. In addition to this, the integration of x-ray tomography into PET is also working as an important factor to boost the growth avenues in the global market in the upcoming years.
biospace.com

Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market to Surpass US$ 16.6 Bn by 2031, Rise in Prevalence of Dental Conditions offers Significant Opportunities in Global Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The refurbishment of dental equipment & maintenance is defined as repairing, recovering, and renovating of dental products and making it as good a new equipment. These products are available at affordable and lower costs than new dental equipment. The global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market can be segmented into equipment and maintenance. In terms of equipment, the global market has been classified into X-ray systems, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, intraoral scanners & cameras, dental lights, dental chairs, dental handpieces, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and others.
biospace.com

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Is Set to Expand at a CAGR Of 8.4% To reach US$ 12.9 Billion By the Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Key stakeholders are increasingly investing in vital signs monitoring devices as well as the development of innovative products. The global vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
biospace.com

Gluten Tolerance Test Kits Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: GLUTEN is the collective name for combination of water-insoluble proteins found in the seeds of wheat, rye, and barley. People with gluten sensitivity have elevated response to gluten. These individuals are unable to digest gluten leading to diarrhea, inflammation of the surface of the small intestine, and vomiting.
biospace.com

Tapentadol Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is leading to the high occurrence of chronic musculoskeletal pain, which is likely to create an upswing in the demand for tapentadol worldwide. Tapentadol is also used for the treatment of moderate to severe acute pain. The potency of this treatment lies somewhere between that of morphine and tramadol.
biospace.com

Soft Tissue Market to Surpass of US$ 8.59 Bn by 2031, Rise in Prevalence of Degenerative Joint Diseases to Drive the Global Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global soft tissue market was valued at US$ 4.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Soft tissue refers to muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, blood vessels, or other supporting tissue of the body. Soft tissue allograft is used in ACL repair, joint reconstruction in the knee & ankle, meniscal replacement, reconstruction due to cancer or trauma, ridge augmentation in dental procedures, shoulder repair, spinal fusion, and urological procedures. Different types of soft tissue allografts used for surgical procedure are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus, ligament allografts, artificial cornea, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts. The global soft tissue market is driven by better quality alternatives to autografts and technological advancements.
biospace.com

Endovenous Ablation Devices Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Endovenous ablation devices are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) with varicose veins. These type of devices are specially designed for minimally invasive procedures. Symptoms of varicose veins disease include large, swollen veins that often appear on legs and feet. This is happened when veins do not work properly, resulted blood does not flow effectively. In severe cases, varicose veins may rupture, or develop into varicose ulcers on the skin.
biospace.com

Lancing Devices & Lancets Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2027

Albany NY, United States: For diabetic individuals, lancing is considered a important component of their diabetes treatment, which is estimated to augur well for the global lancing devices and lancets market. Lancets refer to sharp-edged, tiny devices that are utilized to puncture the skin. Utilizing a blood glucose monitor and blood glucose test strips, the user may take a tiny quantity of blood from the skin and test the level of blood glucose. Lancing devices are made to keep a lancet in place. These devices may be controlled by simply pressing a button. Various settings of lancing device may be necessary depending on the skin type of the patient. Lancets are only intended to be used once. They should be disposed of properly once they have been used.
biospace.com

Deflectable Catheters Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Albany NY, United States: Deflectable catheters are mainly utilized by the medical and healthcare professionals due their high utility as a drug delivery device or as a therapeutic device. It helps in the blood navigation across heart tissues and blood vessels that are under extensive stress. The growing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular surgeries and their capacity to access various anatomical parts of the human body for the biopsy research is driving the growth of the global deflectable catheters market. In addition to this, increasing investments in the field of treatment of cardiovascular disorders has also opened up new avenues for the growth of the global deflectable catheters market.
biospace.com

Fertility Services Market Drivers | Growth | Players - Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The fertility services market has been estimated to grow at a noticeable speed in the foreseeable years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to numerous factors, for instance, the increasing prevalence of late parenthood. In addition to this, increasing cases of prostate cancer have also been predicted to fuel the growth impetuses in the global market in the near future.
biospace.com

Plant-based Vaccines Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2031

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global plant-based vaccines market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2021–2031, increase in incidence of infections, government initiatives for expansion of vaccination coverage, and government funding for vaccine development are projected to drive the global plant-based vaccines market in the near future.
biospace.com

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Insights | Trends | Drivers | Growth | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

Transfection involves the conscious introduction of nucleic acid molecules into eukaryotic cells. Some of the most common examples of transfection include introducing DNA plasmids possessing gene inserts for expression and small interfering RNA (siRNA). The transfection processes help researchers conduct research studies on synthetic genetics, enabling them modulate gene expressions.
biospace.com

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Analysis and Business Outlook from 2019 to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Blood pressure monitoring is a self-monitoring tool or device that can be used for care of patients with hypertension. The blood pressure is primarily monitored at home or outside a hospital, clinic, or office setting. Traditionally, blood pressure is measured using a mercury manometer. However, with the advancement of technology, digital blood pressure monitors are employed with oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. The digital blood pressure monitors are easy to use and read compared to aneroid monitors. The digital blood pressure monitors provide systolic and diastolic blood pressure values and pulse rate reading.
