The myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market has been expected to grow at a noticeable speed in the following years. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to numerous factors, for instance, the increasing incidence of MI across the world. There are various antithrombotics, for instance, NOACs and antiplatelet drugs that are available in the global market. These drugs are providing various advantages, for example, target specificity. Apixaban (ELIQUIS), rivaroxaban (XARLETO), and edoxaban (LIXIANA) are some of important examples that fall under this category. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is likely to experience various novel growth opportunities in the coming years.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO