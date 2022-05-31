Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Insights and Emerging Trends by 2031
biospace.com
2 days ago
Albany NY, United States: Orthopedic navigation systems are being developed with the goal of analyzing pre-, intra-, and/or postoperative data in numerous modalities and providing an augmented reality 3-D visualization environment to enhance surgical orthopedic operation clinical results. Modern orthopedic navigation systems enable surgeons to make accurate judgments in...
Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global plant-based vaccines market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2021–2031, increase in incidence of infections, government initiatives for expansion of vaccination coverage, and government funding for vaccine development are projected to drive the global plant-based vaccines market in the near future.
Albany NY, United States: The global laboratory temperature control units market was valued at US$ 542.7 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Launch of innovative laboratory temperature control products, awareness about companies providing laboratory temperature control units, strong distributorship in...
Albany NY, United States: Increasing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, HBV, and HCV is one of the key development factors for the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market. The POC testing technologies are now more reliable, easily available, and are highly affordable. Such benefits are adding to their growing popularity and are ultimately helping the market to reach newer heights. Detecting HIV at an early stage can be highly beneficial for the patient as it allows the doctor devise a more efficient treatment plan. Naturally, the manufacturers, NGOs, and the government are spreading awareness among the masses about the HIV/HBV/HCV test kits.
Albany NY, United States: Mitotane has risen in therapeutic significance due to the utilization of adrenocytolitic activity. The antineoplastic agent has been majorly utilized in adjuvant therapy for the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare but aggressive endocrine tumour. Over the years, endocrinologists, surgeons, and oncologists have collaborated on developing multidisciplinary approaches for the rare endocrine tumour.
The positron emission tomography market has been anticipated to experience various novel growth opportunities in the near future. The growth impetuses in the global market are commonly attributed to the rising demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals. In addition to this, the integration of x-ray tomography into PET is also working as an important factor to boost the growth avenues in the global market in the upcoming years.
Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The refurbishment of dental equipment & maintenance is defined as repairing, recovering, and renovating of dental products and making it as good a new equipment. These products are available at affordable and lower costs than new dental equipment. The global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market can be segmented into equipment and maintenance. In terms of equipment, the global market has been classified into X-ray systems, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, intraoral scanners & cameras, dental lights, dental chairs, dental handpieces, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and others.
Albany NY, United States: Nuclear medicine (NM) is a field of medical imaging that employs the usage of tiny quantities of radioactive chemicals for diagnosis as well as treatment of many illnesses. Nuclear imaging entails the application of methods that give quantitative as well as qualitative data on physiological processes inside the body of beings. Nuclear medicine procedures such as PET, scintiography, and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) make use of a gamma camera and a radiotracer element in a bid to capture a picture for clinical diagnosis. Growing usage of this technique in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is anticipated to support growth of the global nuclear imaging services market. Various cardiac diseases such as ventricular arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, thrombosis, and cardiac failures are diagnosed and treated using nuclear imaging with radiotracer components.
Albany NY, United States: Immunoprecipitation is a process of separating protein from biological samples. Here, the protein is isolated using a specific antigen. The global immunoprecipitation market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of clinical researches is expected to augment the global immunoprecipitation market.
Albany NY, United States: For diabetic individuals, lancing is considered a important component of their diabetes treatment, which is estimated to augur well for the global lancing devices and lancets market. Lancets refer to sharp-edged, tiny devices that are utilized to puncture the skin. Utilizing a blood glucose monitor and blood glucose test strips, the user may take a tiny quantity of blood from the skin and test the level of blood glucose. Lancing devices are made to keep a lancet in place. These devices may be controlled by simply pressing a button. Various settings of lancing device may be necessary depending on the skin type of the patient. Lancets are only intended to be used once. They should be disposed of properly once they have been used.
Albany NY, United States: Oxycodone is an opioid that is generally present in tablet shape or liquid formation. It is mainly used as a pain reliever. There are two main types of oxycodone based on their activity component. They are long-activity component and short activity component. The development of the global oxycodone market has been gaining shape since last few years with increasing demand for the same to relieve post-surgery pain. Moreover, with growing prevalence of chronic disorders, the market is expected to receive prime benefits from the same.
Albany NY, United States: Patients and dermatologists alike are becoming more interested in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. They are utilized to address scars, acne, and wrinkles, as well as chin, cheek, and lip augmentation. Fillers made of hyaluronic acid are able to stimulate, volumize, and hydrate, volumize new collagen production, and smoothen fine wrinkles on one’s face. In comparison with Botox treatment, which lasts from three to six months, the effects of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers can is able to last for around six to twelve months. Consumers are opting for hyaluronic acid fillers over various other injectables for the purpose of aesthetic and cosmetic treatments because they have fewer adverse or side effects and they last longer. The benefits are predicted to foster development of the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in the years to come.
Albany NY, United States: Endovenous ablation devices are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) with varicose veins. These type of devices are specially designed for minimally invasive procedures. Symptoms of varicose veins disease include large, swollen veins that often appear on legs and feet. This is happened when veins do not work properly, resulted blood does not flow effectively. In severe cases, varicose veins may rupture, or develop into varicose ulcers on the skin.
Albany NY, United States: Stomach cancer is one of the prevailing diseases among various types of cancers that are on the rise. There are certain therapies that are generally used to treat the stomach cancer patients such as targeted drugs, cancer immunotherapy etc. Increasing research and development in the cancer...
Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global Lyme disease treatment market was valued at US$ 1.58 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in pet ownership, surge in awareness & adoption of veterinary care, and rise in healthcare expenditure on animals are anticipated to drive the global Lyme disease treatment market from 2021 to 2031.
Albany NY, United States: Cancer biological therapy is a high level therapy of treating cancer utilizing living life form. These life forms are either gotten from living cells or created in a lab to treat a cancer infection. There are various sorts of biological treatments, some of which include interleukins, interferon, monoclonal antibodies, and immunizations. The therapy fundamentally uses the body's insusceptible framework either straightforwardly or by implication to battle cancer. The increasing number of cancer cases and the rising number of special cancer treatment facilities worldwide is projected to aid in expansion of the global cancer biological therapy market.
Respiratory humidifiers find application in healthcare systems in supplying warm moisture along with breathing gases to patients, especially pediatric patients and infants. This is necessary because the natural process of heating the inspired gas by the nasal mucosa during normal breathing is not achieved when providing respiratory support to patients with nasal cannula or mechanical ventilation. Hence, medical humidifiers, which are high flow, temperature-controlled devices, are used.
Transfection involves the conscious introduction of nucleic acid molecules into eukaryotic cells. Some of the most common examples of transfection include introducing DNA plasmids possessing gene inserts for expression and small interfering RNA (siRNA). The transfection processes help researchers conduct research studies on synthetic genetics, enabling them modulate gene expressions.
Albany NY, United States: Live cell encapsulation has long been proposed as a solution in modern medicine to many therapeutic problems. Cell encapsulation technology is used for the immobilization of cells within biocompatible and semipermeable membranes. The encapsulation of cells, instead of therapeutic products, is used to allow the delivery of molecules of interest for a longer time period as cells release these molecules of interest continuously. Furthermore, cells can be engineered for expressing the protein of interest in vivo without modifying the host’s genome. Cell encapsulation presents a significant advantage compared to protein encapsulation, as cell encapsulation allows a sustained and controlled delivery therapeutic molecules at a constant rate, thereby resulting in greater physiological concentrations.
Albany NY, United States: Cognitive disorders, also known as neurocognitive disorders, are defined as any disorder that significantly impairs the cognitive function of an individual. It is a mental health disorder that primarily affects learning, memory, perception, and problem solving, and includes amnesia, dementia, and delirium. Some of the common cognitive disorders include motor skill disorders, dementia, substance-induced cognitive impairment, developmental disorders, and amnesia. Increase in incidence of cognitive disorders is the major factor boosting the growth of the global cognitive disorders treatment market. According to the National Health Service in the U.K., roughly 20% of children were diagnosed with dyslexia in the U.K. in 2016. A Europe-based survey discovered that more than 20% in France and 15% in Germany suffered from dyslexia in the same year. According to a dyslexia center based in the U.S., one in five students of the entire student population was afflicted with the condition in the country, and more than 15% of the students suffered from dyslexia in Canada in 2016. Around 15 in 100 students per year are found to be dyslexic in India and 35 million to 40 million children suffered from dyslexia in India in 2016.
Albany NY, United States: Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
Comments / 0