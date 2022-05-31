ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deflectable Catheters Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

 2 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Deflectable catheters are mainly utilized by the medical and healthcare professionals due their high utility as a drug delivery device or as a therapeutic device. It helps in the blood navigation across heart tissues and blood vessels that are under extensive stress. The growing demand for minimally...

Plant-based Vaccines Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2031

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global plant-based vaccines market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2021–2031, increase in incidence of infections, government initiatives for expansion of vaccination coverage, and government funding for vaccine development are projected to drive the global plant-based vaccines market in the near future.
INDUSTRY
HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Increasing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, HBV, and HCV is one of the key development factors for the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market. The POC testing technologies are now more reliable, easily available, and are highly affordable. Such benefits are adding to their growing popularity and are ultimately helping the market to reach newer heights. Detecting HIV at an early stage can be highly beneficial for the patient as it allows the doctor devise a more efficient treatment plan. Naturally, the manufacturers, NGOs, and the government are spreading awareness among the masses about the HIV/HBV/HCV test kits.
MARKETS
Nuclear Imaging Services Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Nuclear medicine (NM) is a field of medical imaging that employs the usage of tiny quantities of radioactive chemicals for diagnosis as well as treatment of many illnesses. Nuclear imaging entails the application of methods that give quantitative as well as qualitative data on physiological processes inside the body of beings. Nuclear medicine procedures such as PET, scintiography, and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) make use of a gamma camera and a radiotracer element in a bid to capture a picture for clinical diagnosis. Growing usage of this technique in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is anticipated to support growth of the global nuclear imaging services market. Various cardiac diseases such as ventricular arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, thrombosis, and cardiac failures are diagnosed and treated using nuclear imaging with radiotracer components.
INDUSTRY
Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 - 2027

Albany NY, United States: Patients and dermatologists alike are becoming more interested in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. They are utilized to address scars, acne, and wrinkles, as well as chin, cheek, and lip augmentation. Fillers made of hyaluronic acid are able to stimulate, volumize, and hydrate, volumize new collagen production, and smoothen fine wrinkles on one’s face. In comparison with Botox treatment, which lasts from three to six months, the effects of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers can is able to last for around six to twelve months. Consumers are opting for hyaluronic acid fillers over various other injectables for the purpose of aesthetic and cosmetic treatments because they have fewer adverse or side effects and they last longer. The benefits are predicted to foster development of the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in the years to come.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lyme Disease Treatment Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, Rise in prevalence of Lyme Disease to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global Lyme disease treatment market was valued at US$ 1.58 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in pet ownership, surge in awareness & adoption of veterinary care, and rise in healthcare expenditure on animals are anticipated to drive the global Lyme disease treatment market from 2021 to 2031.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
Stomach Cancer Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2027

Albany NY, United States: Stomach cancer is one of the prevailing diseases among various types of cancers that are on the rise. There are certain therapies that are generally used to treat the stomach cancer patients such as targeted drugs, cancer immunotherapy etc. Increasing research and development in the cancer...
CANCER
Endovenous Ablation Devices Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Endovenous ablation devices are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) with varicose veins. These type of devices are specially designed for minimally invasive procedures. Symptoms of varicose veins disease include large, swollen veins that often appear on legs and feet. This is happened when veins do not work properly, resulted blood does not flow effectively. In severe cases, varicose veins may rupture, or develop into varicose ulcers on the skin.
HEALTH
Immunoprecipitation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Immunoprecipitation is a process of separating protein from biological samples. Here, the protein is isolated using a specific antigen. The global immunoprecipitation market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of clinical researches is expected to augment the global immunoprecipitation market.
MARKETS
Thoracic Surgery Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2019-2027

Albany NY, United States: A thoracic surgery involves any procedure or operation related to chest organs including heart, lungs, esophagus, and trachea. Thoracic surgery is also known as chest surgery. Thoracic surgery procedures are performed with either minimally invasive method or an open surgical procedure. Minimally invasive thoracic surgeries can...
CANCER
Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market Insights by Size, Share and Forecast 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global laboratory temperature control units market was valued at US$ 542.7 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Launch of innovative laboratory temperature control products, awareness about companies providing laboratory temperature control units, strong distributorship in...
ALBANY, NY
Live Cell Encapsulation Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Live cell encapsulation has long been proposed as a solution in modern medicine to many therapeutic problems. Cell encapsulation technology is used for the immobilization of cells within biocompatible and semipermeable membranes. The encapsulation of cells, instead of therapeutic products, is used to allow the delivery of molecules of interest for a longer time period as cells release these molecules of interest continuously. Furthermore, cells can be engineered for expressing the protein of interest in vivo without modifying the host’s genome. Cell encapsulation presents a significant advantage compared to protein encapsulation, as cell encapsulation allows a sustained and controlled delivery therapeutic molecules at a constant rate, thereby resulting in greater physiological concentrations.
MARKETS
Mitotane Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Mitotane has risen in therapeutic significance due to the utilization of adrenocytolitic activity. The antineoplastic agent has been majorly utilized in adjuvant therapy for the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare but aggressive endocrine tumour. Over the years, endocrinologists, surgeons, and oncologists have collaborated on developing multidisciplinary approaches for the rare endocrine tumour.
MARKETS
Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market Growth Opportunity and Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market has been expected to grow at a noticeable speed in the following years. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to numerous factors, for instance, the increasing incidence of MI across the world. There are various antithrombotics, for instance, NOACs and antiplatelet drugs that are available in the global market. These drugs are providing various advantages, for example, target specificity. Apixaban (ELIQUIS), rivaroxaban (XARLETO), and edoxaban (LIXIANA) are some of important examples that fall under this category. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is likely to experience various novel growth opportunities in the coming years.
INDUSTRY
4D Printing in Healthcare Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: The global 4D printing in healthcare market is likely to witness exponential growth due to its extensive application in the industry and constant technological innovations. The 4D printing technology has brought in substantial transformation in the medical industry. It has widened its scope of application in self-assembling human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy, and tissue engineering.
ALBANY, NY
Immunohistochemistry Market: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to expand at a healthy pace. Factors responsible for the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of diagnostic centers. The growing awareness among physicians and an escalated demand for histopathology are some of the other growth drivers for the global immunohistochemistry market.
MARKETS
Respiratory Humidifier Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

Respiratory humidifiers find application in healthcare systems in supplying warm moisture along with breathing gases to patients, especially pediatric patients and infants. This is necessary because the natural process of heating the inspired gas by the nasal mucosa during normal breathing is not achieved when providing respiratory support to patients with nasal cannula or mechanical ventilation. Hence, medical humidifiers, which are high flow, temperature-controlled devices, are used.
MARKETS
Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market to Surpass US$ 16.6 Bn by 2031, Rise in Prevalence of Dental Conditions offers Significant Opportunities in Global Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The refurbishment of dental equipment & maintenance is defined as repairing, recovering, and renovating of dental products and making it as good a new equipment. These products are available at affordable and lower costs than new dental equipment. The global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market can be segmented into equipment and maintenance. In terms of equipment, the global market has been classified into X-ray systems, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, intraoral scanners & cameras, dental lights, dental chairs, dental handpieces, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and others.
MARKETS

