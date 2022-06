Albany NY, United States: Nuclear medicine (NM) is a field of medical imaging that employs the usage of tiny quantities of radioactive chemicals for diagnosis as well as treatment of many illnesses. Nuclear imaging entails the application of methods that give quantitative as well as qualitative data on physiological processes inside the body of beings. Nuclear medicine procedures such as PET, scintiography, and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) make use of a gamma camera and a radiotracer element in a bid to capture a picture for clinical diagnosis. Growing usage of this technique in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is anticipated to support growth of the global nuclear imaging services market. Various cardiac diseases such as ventricular arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, thrombosis, and cardiac failures are diagnosed and treated using nuclear imaging with radiotracer components.

